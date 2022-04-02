The personal tragedy that drove Masters contender Scottie Scheffler to becoming the world's best

Scottie Scheffler world No 1 - GETTY IMAGES

The Ragans will meet up with the Schefflers at Augusta National on Tuesday. They will congregate inside that hallowed property and laugh, reminisce and congratulate Scottie for ascending to the top of the rankings and have the privilege of being world No 1 at just his third Masters. And they will talk about James Ragan.

To the onlooker, Scheffler’s climb from a pro with vast potential to the pro without peer has been remarkably quick. Despite playing and impressing in last year’s Ryder Cup, the 25-year-old did not shed his maiden tag until the Phoenix Open in February.

Then came the Arnold Palmer Invitational and there followed the WGC Match Play. From his first win to world No 1 in just 42 days – a record in the history of the rankings. It caught many unaware and there will be countless casual fans who, in Masters week, will learn for the first time about this young Texan. It can only be hoped that when they do, Ragan’s name will figure, because his influence on his friend’s career cannot be underestimated.

James Ragan, then 17, and Scottie Scheffler, then 14, after their victory at the 2011 Burke Cup in Corpus Christi - Mecklin Ragan

Ragan died eight years ago, aged 20, after a seven-year struggle with cancer. A brilliant young tennis player, he was playing his first international tournament in Spain when he felt knee pain. He carried on competing on the continental circuit, as the medics made their investigation. Within a few weeks there was crushing news.

“We were having a family break in Rome – me, James, mum and dad – when he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma [a rare and often fatal type of bone cancer],” Mecklin, James’s sister, said. “He had only just turned 13. So he started chemo, had operations to salvage the leg, with 20 per cent of his femur and 40 per cent of his tibia cut away, and a metal knee replacement.

“He left seventh grade as one of the best athletes in the area and started eighth grade 10 weeks later in a wheelchair.

“After a year, we were told he was cancer free, but a few months later it metastasised to his lungs. There is no cure from that. All they could do was give him more chemo and operate to remove the tumour, knowing it would return and need more surgery. Still, it bought James time and although he was forced to give up tennis, he found golf. He also met Scottie.”

Story continues

Two years younger, Scheffler was marked out as a highly promising junior. Their paths crossed sometime in 2009. Incredibly, Ragan got down to a scratch handicap in a year and started to play in state events. “James fell in love with the game.” Mecklin said. “He and Scottie got along straight away and became very close. I remember one time when they paired up and won this prestigious adults event at a top country club. There’s a photo of them with Dr Pepper in the trophy.

“They were kids having a great time and James wasn’t going to let the disease ruin it. He’d play in tournaments with a chemo pack around his waist hooked up to a needle in his leg. He got the most he could out of it, but Scottie was in a different class to everyone.

“What James respected so much about Scottie was that he saw someone who was younger than him with an incredible talent, who wasn’t wasting it. James would say to me: ‘I only have so many days, months, years to live, and I’m trying to make the most of what I can with my time. And people all around me are squandering the gifts they’ve been given. Not Scottie, though. He’s going places.’

“I don’t want to put words in Scottie’s mouth but I’d like to think that James had a positive impact on him. James did with everyone he came across. He was inspirational.”

There can be no doubt that the influence was a two-way street. “James told Scottie a lot,” Scott, his father, said. “He gave him this attitude that while you’ve got to give it everything you have you need to remember that it is only a game. If you’ve tried your very best that’s all you can do. Some things are out of your control.”

By 2013 it was clear that Ragan’s time was closing. He had been given three months to live the previous summer, but as per, he was redefining what was and was not possible. Scheffler made the US Junior Amateur his crusade to honour his pal. In 2010, Ragan had set up the Triumph Over Kids Cancer charity and at Martis Camp Club in California he went out of his way to publicise the foundation.

“It likely won’t save James’ life, but it will save many other kids,” Scheffler said. “He has a chance – not a great chance – but he’s a fighter.”

At the prizegiving, Scheffler broke down. “I thought of James out there,” he said. “We had been texting all week and he told me it’s never over until it is.”

Scheffler has remained close to the Ragans, helping the foundation raise more than $4 million. “He’s been wonderful to us and very giving of his time for the charity,” Mecklin, now herself a doctor, said. “Not just Scottie but his wife Meredith and his sister Callie. It’s been amazing watching his progress and I can’t wait to see him again. Yeah, he’s world No 1, but he will just be Scottie, still just the same.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States celebrates after defeating Kevin Kisner to win the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

“James would be proud of him, sure, but he will also be saying, ‘Yep, about time, Scottie, what took you so long?’ ”

Scheffler would laugh at that. He knows he is fortunate, understands what matters and will not be fazed when the spotlight shines this week.

“These are great times. I could not be happier with my life on the golf course and I’m going to enjoy it as much as I can,” he told Barstools Sports last week. “Going to get to play in the Masters and have a chance to win is an insanely amazing treat. But if I win the Green Jacket that is not going to perfectly satisfy me and realising that, I think, makes it easier almost to accomplish those goals. Just because you know that it’s not going to change your life.

“I don’t feel any different because I made it to No 1 in the world. It’s just some ranking that you people in the media get to talk about, but when I come home, nothing changes. Last night, my wife and I played a board game on the patio for like three hours. Just us, just normal.

“I think the flawed thinking we have in our world is that you’re only going to be satisfied if you accomplish these things. But at the end of the day, you’re still the exact same person you were the day before. So give it your best and enjoy what it brings.”