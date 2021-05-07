Personal QB coach John Beck praises Zach Wilson's preparation: 'He’s a football junkie'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Smith
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Wilson Draft Night close up
Zach Wilson Draft Night close up

Exactly one week ago, the Jets selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. For Gang Green, Wilson’s selection was an extremely pivotal moment for the franchise as they look to build off of some down seasons with a new signal-caller.

And while hearing Wilson’s name was a moment Jets fans had been anticipating for a few months, it was a moment that was years in the making for Wilson, and something he’d long been prepared for.

Perhaps no one knows Wilson’s game better than John Beck, a former NFL quarterback who is now a renowned personal quarterbacking coach.

Speaking on the Flight Deck with Rich Cimini podcast, Beck provided some tremendous insight into who Wilson is as a player and a person, with Wilson’s preparation always standing out.

“He’s a football junkie. He loves every opportunity that he has to improve at something,” Beck said of the new Jets quarterback. “He’s extremely dedicated. When I look at the sacrifices that he’s made throughout his life, even before I met him. I had heard a little bit here and there about who he was, but having the chance to meet him, to be around his family, to watch how much it means to him and the things that he was willing to do, I think that speaks volumes about the kind of person he is, because this game is about dedication, it’s about being committed to your craft.

“When you get to the NFL level, there are so many talented people. The way to separate yourself is by the work that you put in, and also how you learn from those experiences. And when I look at Zach, he’s always so willing to work and learn from those experiences, and I think that’s going to give him a great opportunity to lead his football team though playing well.

“There are a lot of people who can have great leadership qualities, but at the end of the day you have to make plays. I don’t care how well you can address your team. You can put in all the hours you want, but you’ve got to make plays on Sunday and Monday nights. That’s what your teammates care about. They want a guy who can do that, and I believe because the things I just used to describe Zach, he will be a guy who makes plays.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic began and many conferences were forced to postpone or cancel their football seasons, Wilson used that extra time to make even more trips to workout with Beck in southern California, a brisk 10-hour drive from Utah.

“Zach … saw it as an opportunity to be out here more. He maximized that opportunity,” Beck said. “For those couple of years leading up to last year, he would come out at every opportunity. If he had like a free weekend or a long weekend, maybe like Friday to Monday off, he was always calling like ‘I want to come out.’

“Well, all of a sudden when that happened where it was potentially a few months where they couldn’t be with their school, he literally set up a schedule to be out here as much as possible. I’ve told this to people before in other interviews that I’ve done, but he trained like a professional going into this season, where everything, the reason he was in California, it was all dedicated to himself and improving as a player.

“Everything that Zach did was geared towards improving as a player so he could have a great season.”

You can listen to Beck’s full interview, in which he also speaks about how he helped the Jets get to know Wilson during the pre-draft process, by clicking here.

Recommended Stories

  • Chargers add Kemon Hall as a waiver claim

    The Cowboys waived four players on Wednesday and three of them found new homes on Wednesday. Cornerback Kemon Hall was part of that trio. He was claimed off of waivers by the Chargers. Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton landed with the Buccaneers and cornerback Saivion Smith was claimed by the Seahawks. Defensive tackle Walter Palmore is the [more]

  • PODCAST: Giants, Dave Gettleman hit 2021 NFL draft out of the park

    On the latest Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss the New York Giants' 2021 NFL draft haul and the incredible work done by GM Dave Gettleman.

  • Ducks: 5-star CB Dayken Everette lists Oregon inside top-5

    The Ducks are the lone West Coast school...

  • Washington to host free agents Charles Leno Jr. and Bobby McCain

    Even after a strong draft that was graded among the best in the NFL, the Washington Football Team isnt done trying to add talent to its roster.

  • The 25 most intriguing 2022 NFL draft prospects, including 10 QBs

    Here are 25 prospects for the 2022 NFL draft whom we find most intriguing.

  • Damian Lillard with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 05/05/2021

  • Nate Diaz-Leon Edwards bout moved to June 12 after Diaz suffers injury

    An unspecified minor injury to Nate Diaz has pushed his bout against Leon Edwards back a month, a source familiar with the UFC’s plans told Yahoo Sports on Monday.

  • Andy Ruiz Jr., Eddy Reynoso a winning combination as ex-champ outpoints Chris Arreola

    Yahoo Sports had it 115-112 for Ruiz, who won for the first time since that magical night in New York nearly two years ago when he stopped Joshua in a massive upset to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles.

  • Oscar De La Hoya on Canelo: “You don’t bite the hand that feeds you”

    Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya opens up about his relationship with Canelo Alvarez ahead of his big bout with Billy Joe Saunders.

  • Lowry: "All you can do is go out and play hard"

    The Raptors' Kyle Lowry speaks after scoring a season-high 37 points with 11 assists and eight 3-pointers versus the Lakers in a tough road win.

  • UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka pockets extra $100,000

    Jiri Prochazka was the big winner when the UFC Vegas 25 bonuses were announced following Saturday night's fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Not only did Prochazka win his main event bout opposite Dominick Reyes, earning a light heavyweight title shot, he also won $100,000 in bonus money. Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka The UFC Vegas 25 main event lasted less than 10 minutes, but it was packed with action. Yes, Prochazka got the victory with a stunning combination of elbows that ended with a spinning back elbow knockout, but that's not to discount Dominick Reyes's performance. Reyes had several moments throughout the fight that he stunned Prochazka, marking up the Czech fighter's face, and nearly finishing him with a guillotine choke. It's just that Prochazka wasn't to be denied, his creativity shining in the Octagon. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Fight of the Night – Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Jiri Prochazka Prochazka is a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, but it is his back-to-back knockouts of former title contenders Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir that put him next up for a shot at the UFC belt. Though he was rocked several times from punch combinations and another time from a brutal upkick, Prochazka kept plowing forward. After backing Reyes up to the fence, he unloaded with several elbows, culminating in a cutting right elbow that set up the spinning back elbow knockout. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Jiri Prochazka Performance of the Night: Giga Chikadze Featherweight Giga Chikadze has been stellar in his run up the UFC's 145-pound division, but scored his most impressive victory on Saturday night when he stopped Cub Swanson. It only took him 1:03 to find Swanson's liver with his patented Giga Kick. Though he had to follow up with a few punches to force the referee to stop the fight, the fight was really over when Chikadze landed the liver kick, which sent Swanson to his knees. UFC Vegas 25 bonuses: Performance of the Night – Giga Chikadze (Photos courtesy of UFC) Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC Vegas 25 bonuses Fight of the Night: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Jiri ProchazkaPerformance of the Night: Giga Chikadze

  • WTA roundup: Ashleigh Barty needs 3 sets to advance in Madrid

    Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia outlasted Petra Kvitova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open. Barty needed one hour, 48 minutes to defeat the Czech to improve to 11-1 in three-set matches she's played in 2021. "It's just always staying in the fight," Barty said.

  • Soccer-Man United to punish fans who committed criminal acts in protests

    Manchester United will punish fans who committed criminal acts during the protests on Sunday which led to the Premier League game against Liverpool being postponed, the club said on Monday. United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. "The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter," United said in a statement.

  • 'I'll kill you': Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul scrap after YouTube star swipes former champ's hat

    Floyd Mayweather is boxing Logan Paul in an exhibition on June 6, but he nearly came to blows with his brother and fellow YouTube star Jake Paul.

  • Dolphins releasing starting free safety, team captain Bobby McCain

    After taking safety Jevon Holland with a second-round pick, the Dolphins are moving on from Bobby McCain in a cost-cutting move.

  • Conor McGregor rips Floyd Mayweather for brawling with Jake Paul: ‘It’s embarrassing’

    "Whatever way you spin this, it's sad."

  • The Patriots probably have a very specific job in mind for Rhamondre Stevenson

    At least ... at first.

  • DeVonta Smith’s speed explained by former Eagles WR Jason Avant

    DeVonta Smith might not have the type of 40-yard dash speed associated with small receivers, but he does have speed. By Dave Zangaro

  • Adam Schefter seems to change his tune about when he obtained the Aaron Rodgers news

    A week ago, Aaron Rodgers hijacked the 2021 draft. The reporter who threw the biggest log onto the burgeoning fire now claims that Rodgers had nothing to do with it, and that the reporter specifically chose to drop the bomb just hours before the start of the draft. Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, ESPN’s [more]

  • Video: Brawl erupts after Jake Paul steals Floyd Mayweather’s cap at press event

    All hell broke loose and punches were thrown when Jake Paul stole Floyd Mayweather's cap in Miami.