‘Personal matter’ forces Craig Monroe to step away from Tigers TV booth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tigers fans may have noticed that analyst Craig Monroe has been missing from the broadcast booth in recent days. Bally Sports Detroit has finally addressed the matter, sparking more questions than answers.

Monroe, who primarily covers Tigers games on BSD television broadcasts alongside play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti, has not been on a broadcast since the Tigers’ 10-2 win over Milwaukee on June 9.

The Tigers and BSD issued a brief joint statement on Friday saying, “Craig Monroe is addressing a personal matter and is not on the broadcast schedule. Any further questions should be directed to Craig.”

Responding to a report from The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen, one X user said, “‘Ask Craig’ is a really bad sign.” Another said, “Not a very supportive statement from Bally.”

Monroe has not publicly addressed his absence.

This is Monroe’s second season with BSD as the Tigers’ lead analyst. He was expected to cover at least half of the team’s games this season, while other analysts — Dan Petry, Kirk Gibson, Carlos Pena and Todd Jones — would fill in.

Petry covered all six games of the team’s recent road trip alongside Benetti.

Monroe spent parts of six seasons with the Tigers from 2002-2007, racking up 101 home runs and 379 RBIs while patrolling the outfield. He also played one season each with the Minnesota Twins, the Texas Rangers, the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

