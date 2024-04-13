Personal bests set as Glacier duals with Butte schools

Apr. 13—BUTTE — Cole Opre and Creed Wiley set personal records in the pole vault en route to a 1-2 finish for Glacier Friday in the Wolfpack's meet with the Butte schools.

Opre cleared 12-6 to win the event, while Wiley finished with a mark 0f 12-0 for second place.

Henry Sellards also set a personal best mark in the shot put, with a throw of 54-1.5, over a foot ahead of teammate Aiden Krause.

On the track, Jack Melnick took the win and set a personal best time in the 1,600 meters with a mark of 4:57.81.

Also taking victories for the Wolfpack boys were: Kash Goicoechea in the 100 meters (11.09); Christian Miller in the 400 meters (56.04); Owen Thiel in the 800 meters (2:03.0); Aiden Krause in the discus (178-04); and the 4x400 meter relay (3:36.57).

For the girls, Breanna Barnes won the pole vault with a personal best mark of 10-9. She was the only athlete in the competition to clear the 10 foot mark.

Sierra LaChance took the win and set a new personal record in the high jump, clearing the bar at four feet, 10 inches.

On the track, Nataie Aczas edged out Butte Central's Kherington Adams for the win in the 1,600 meters with a personal best time of 6:42.32. Bailey Gable picked up the win in the 3,200 meters by just 0.01 seconds over teammate Alyssa Vollertsen with a personal record of 15:00:88.

Also getting wins for the Glacier girls were: Carmen Eddy in the 400 meters (1:03.31); Olivia Kreitner in the 800 meters (2:43.97); Breanna Barnes in the 100 meter hurdles (17.92); Kai Johnson in the shot put (39-11) and discus (106-09); Emmery Schmidt in the long jump (14-9.75); and Brie Tweedy in the triple jump (30-7.25).

Team results were unavailable. Individual results can be found at Athletic.net.