Person Missing After Industrial Estate Explosion in Wales

Police said one person was unaccounted for after an explosion and fire at an industrial estate in Pontypridd, Wales, on December 13.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dewi Rose said a multi-story building at Treforest Industrial park was at risk of collapse following reports of an explosion at a gym there.

Pontypridd local Ray Skene told Storyful he heard a “bang” just before he recorded this footage showing the resulting fire.

Other witnesses described the explosion shaking homes, and feeling a “shockwave” from the blast. Credit: Ray Skene via Storyful