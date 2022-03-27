Person found dead on Fort Myers golf course
FMPD find a dead body on golf course -- body has not yet been identified.
FMPD find a dead body on golf course -- body has not yet been identified.
USC and Utah commits among those visiting Penn State after first week of spring football practices
A run of four consecutive birdies starting at the 13th hole sparked rookie Chad Ramey to his first US PGA title on Sunday at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Nine months after his first Korn Ferry Tour win, Chad Ramey now has a win on the PGA Tour.
Penn State's weekend recruiting visits appear to have gone well. Recruits shared their reactions on Twitter.
Chelsea will host all of the shortlisted bidders to buy the club before a deadline for improved offers which has been set on or around April 11.
Scheffler finished off an incredible week with a pair of convincing victories Sunday at Austin Country Club.
Hollywood is out and about in the days and nights leading up to the Oscars. Here, Variety reporters go inside the hottest parties and events. Chanel and Charles Finch Dinner Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hills, March 26 It sounds like “Belfast” director Kenneth Branagh and the film’s Ciarán Hinds will be […]
Doug Edert hopped on the press table and punched his fist in the air toward a delirious section of Saint Peter’s fans — aren’t they all? “You jumped on a table?” coach Shaheen Holloway asked later, then paused for some serious side-eye for comedic effect. Let the Peacocks strut their stuff.
The search is on for the three women seen in a road rage incident in Bell. FOX 11's Chelsea Edwards spoke with the victim's family following the incident.
KU blew past the Miami Hurricanes after trailing by six points at halftime and will play Villanova at the Final Four in New Orleans
An Aramco oil facility was allegedly hit by a missile from Houthi rebels on Friday during practice.
PHILADELPHIA — Purdue's season came to a stunning close Friday night at the hands of upstart Saint Peter's, 67-64, putting a 15 seed in the Elite Eight for the first time ever.Afterward, Matt Painter and seniors Trevion Williams, Eric Hunter and Sasha Stefanovic spoke with the media about the loss.
L.A. Times staff writer Ben Bolch assesses the possibilities for scholarship players on UCLA's 2022-23 men's basketball roster.
Abraham Ancer skipped breakfast, but they were almost still serving that meal by the time he closed out Collin Morikawa 7 and 6.
Scottie Scheffler reached the championship round at the Dell Technologies Match Play for the second straight year, this time with a lot more at stake. On Sunday, holding on to beat Dustin Johnson put him one win away from going to No. 1 in the world. Scheffler took advantage of Johnson's mishaps and balky putter to go 5 up through 11 holes, then had to hold off a ferocious rally at Austin Country Club.
During the non-stop craziness of NFL weekdays in free agency, some of the things that land on my list of items to write get kicked to the curb. Saturdays and Sundays become the days to look back on things that fell through the cracks and that still seem interesting, two or three or four days [more]
Odell Beckham Jr., Stephon Gilmore and Tyrann Mathieu are among the top players who remain unsigned in the 2022 NFL free agency period.
The 2022 Oscars gift bag is absolutely wild, worth over $100,000 and includes a plot of land in Scotland. Here's what's inside the Oscars gift bag this year.
The Reds likely wrapped up the 2022 offseason by signing Tommy Pham. Reds GM Nick Krall looked back on the Reds moves over the last month.
Chris Wallace spent nearly two decades at Fox News before shifting to the new streaming service, CNN+. In an interview with the New York Times on Sunday, Wallace gave what is believed to be his first public statements on the reason he left his longtime media home. Wallace claimed Fox News shifted in the months […]