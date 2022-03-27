Person found dead on Fort Myers golf course

Associated Press

Scottie Scheffler reached the championship round at the Dell Technologies Match Play for the second straight year, this time with a lot more at stake. On Sunday, holding on to beat Dustin Johnson put him one win away from going to No. 1 in the world. Scheffler took advantage of Johnson's mishaps and balky putter to go 5 up through 11 holes, then had to hold off a ferocious rally at Austin Country Club.