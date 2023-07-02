Persistent rain puts start of inaugural Chicago Street Race on hold

Persistent rain has put the start of the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on the Chicago Street Course on hold.

The Grant Park 220 was scheduled for a 5:05 p.m. ET green flag with live coverage on NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and the NBC Sports App, but persistent rain in the area has put the race in a holding pattern.

MORE: Starting lineup | At-track photos: Chicago

Denny Hamlin won the Busch Light Pole Award in Saturday‘s qualifying session over 23XI Racing‘s Tyler Reddick. Three-time Australian Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen qualified third in the No. 91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. Van Gisbergen, preparing for his Cup debut, posted the quickest lap in practice ahead of the time-trial session.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: Full qualifying recap | Latest weather updates

The NASCAR Xfinity Series event was slated to resume Sunday after a postponement at Lap 25 Saturday afternoon, but the heavy precipitation necessitated the cancellation of the race‘s remainder, resulting in a win for Cole Custer in the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

This story will be updated.