Persistence to excellence: Daniel Suárez’s journey to NASCAR Cup Series Victory Lane
Recap Daniel Suárez's career so far, through his first win in NASCAR, an Xfinity Series title and now his first ever NASCAR Cup Series victory.
Recap Daniel Suárez's career so far, through his first win in NASCAR, an Xfinity Series title and now his first ever NASCAR Cup Series victory.
Daniel Suarez became the fifth foreign-born driver to win in the Cup Series, running away with Sunday's race at Sonoma Raceway.
Suarez is NASCAR Cup Series' 12th different winner, fourth first-time winner, in wide-open 2022 season.
Major League Baseball has taken its fair share of criticism for changes trying to get younger fans interested in the game, but there has been one this season that has generated rave reviews. MLB has expanded letting players being mic'd up and interviewed during games after doing it on a limited basis from 2017-20. It has become a weekly occurrence on ESPN's “Sunday Night Baseball” and has produced some fun moments.
4-star QB Brock Glenn wraps up official visit with FSU Football, explains that decision will be coming soon.
While Suárez was overjoyed to become the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race, he quickly felt overwhelmed with gratitude and memories of his motorsports journey. "I just feel extremely lucky,” Suárez said after holding off Chris Buescher to the checkered flag. Despite those poignant thoughts, this occasion was not solemn for the 30-year-old native of Monterrey who finally won in the 195th career start of a Cup Series career that began in 2017.
“Win Numero Uno.” Those were the words on the flag Mexican driver Daniel Suárez held out the window of his No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet as he turned celebratory donuts on the frontstretch of Sonoma Raceway on Sunday afternoon in the ecstatic first moments of his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series victory. Suárez‘s No. 99 Chevrolet […]
Kim Coon goes 1-on-1 with first time NASCAR Cup Series winner Daniel Suárez at Sonoma Raceway
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
Daniel Suárez became the first driver born in Mexico to win a NASCAR Cup race Sunday, claiming victory in the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.
Rory McIlroy mocked Greg Norman after winning his first title of the year on Sunday. The Northern Irishman’s comments summed up the divisiveness and civil war at the top of the male game, but also highlighted the potential for the traditional tours to hit back against the Saudi rebel circuit.
Not all of the picks were busts, but a few were head-scratchers.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.
Phil Mickelson, in joining LIV Golf, is fighting back against The Man, just like he did when he avoided jail time for insider trading.
Despite finishing third and fourth in Azerbaijan, Mercedes drivers leaving Baku banged up, sore.
How does a 21-time Tour winner spend the hours after a triumph, specifically the Sunday before the U.S. Open?
Sometimes I wonder why it feels like we’re living in two different countries within the same common borders. And then I watch some of Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News, and the utterly nonsensical begins to make just a little sense. Carlson, whose show played for a full hour without commercial breaks on Thursday night so [more]
At the end of a rough week for the pro golf community, the Canadian Open's final round offered the best argument for why the PGA Tour is worth saving.
The RBC Canadian Open offered up an $8.7 million purse this week, and Rory McIlroy left with more than $1.5 million of it.
ECU baseball can advance to the 2022 College World Series if it can score a win over Texas in Sunday's Greenville super regional Game 3.
It wasn't all about the money.