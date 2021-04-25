Perrysburg's Avery among unusually high number of first-timers in Glass City Marathon

Apr. 24—Perrysburg runner Julian Avery will be among 284 participants in the Glass City Marathon who will be wearing a clearly visible yellow bib on Sunday.

Avery is among an unusually high number of first-timers out of the total of 1,517 marathoners who will be competing in the event, which is entering its 44th year.

Race director Clint McCormick said the participants and volunteers go out of their way to support the rookie runners.

"One of the things we do for first-timers is that we give them a yellow bib. They are easily recognizable," McCormick said. "Running is a very community-oriented activity and you get a lot of support from people on the course. They get support from the time they start to the time they finish. The course support is really good."

Avery, a 35-year-old University of Toledo graduate, said he had developed a 15-week plan in preparation for last year's Glass City Marathon and was halfway through the training when it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Last year was going to be my first and training was going really well, but then everything came to a quick halt," he said. "It was a big letdown. I'd trained for so long.

"I'm incredibly excited. It's been a long year and the uncertainty of the race actually happening this year made it difficult to train at times. Being a Toledo area resident and UT grad, I wanted my first marathon to be Glass City, and I'm happy that I'll be able to accomplish that thanks to the efforts of those involved in making this race happen."

Advertisement

McCormick, who is in his 12th year as race director, said there are normally around 250 first-time runners in the event. He said the strict guidelines that were established appeal to the first-timers.

"I've gotten a lot of communications from people recognizing the steps we are taking and that they feel safe," he said.

Avery ran the half marathon at the Glass City event two years ago. He said he began completing solo runs of between 16 to 18 miles.

Story continues

"I could never imagine running eight more," he said.

Avery credits his wife, Leah, and children Hannah, 6, and Connor, 4, for pushing him over the hump to compete in the full 26.2-mile marathon.

"My wife was so supportive and has been my biggest fan," he said. "She told me I needed to do it."

McCormick said the marathon distance is challenging on the body and it's time consuming in the training.

"Your family has to be behind you to do it," McCormick said.

Avery, a Perrysburg resident who grew up in Ottawa, Ohio, ran cross country and track at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

"I've always been a distance runner," Avery said. "I grew up playing soccer and was always that kid that never ran out of energy."

Avery's brother, Chris Avery, had graduated from Ottawa-Glandorf in 2001 and had earned a scholarship to run at the University of Akron. Just a few months after graduating, Chris Avery was tragically involved in a fatal motorcycle accident at age 18.

Julian Avery said he did not run from 2003 until 2017.

"His times are what I wanted to beat. That drove me to get back into it, 100 percent," he said. "Then I got married and had a second kid on the way and I wanted to change my lifestyle. I decided to get into running to help me get back down to a reasonable weight. Once I got out there, running came back to me naturally. I was competing well and I decided to go back at 100 percent."

Julian Avery said he gradually got back into running competitive races.

"I surprised myself, to be honest, that I was running close to high school times and I dove all in after that," he said.

McCormick called Julian Avery a very talented runner.

"He's just finally taking a step up to the marathon distance. He runs for Dave's Running Shop," McCormick said. "He's fast."

McCormick said many runners work their way up through the 5K to the half marathon and ultimately the full marathon.

"It's kind of like a rite of passage," he said. "For some people, it's a bucket list thing. Others want to keep getting faster."

McCormick believes the coronavirus has led to increased participation in running.

"A lot of people are working from home and now have more time to train," he said. "Running is the activity that is appealing to a lot of people, because it's considered safe. I've seen a lot more people out on the trails than I've ever seen before. That's very promising that the community is recognizing the benefit of fitness in terms of running."

Julian Avery, who is a sales data analysis at Spartan Chemical Company in Maumee, said his goal is to run around a time of 2:36 and place first in his age group.

"I'd love to break 2:40 and win the first-time marathon group," he said. "I'd be pretty happy with that."

First Published April 23, 2021, 10:04am