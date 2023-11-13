Perry's Stock Watch: Patriots haunted by more Mac Jones mistakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are starting to build some consistency in the run game, but it hasn't been enough to earn the team any wins over the last couple weks.

The Patriots racked up a season-high 167 yards on the ground in Sunday's Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany, led by Rhamondre Stevenson's season-high 88 yards. On the other side of the ball, the Patriots' run defense played very well. This unit limited the Colts to just 70 yards on 26 carries (2.7 yards per attempt). Most of that damage, including Indianapolis' only touchdown, came on its first offensive possession. Davon Godchaux was among the Patriots' interior linemen who stuffed the run consistently.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, their excellent effort defensively was wasted because the offense played terribly again in a 10-6 loss.

Mac Jones committed another back-breaking turnover, this time an interception late in the fourth quarter on a poorly thrown ball. Jones was benched and replaced by backup quarterback Bailey Zappe for the final drive under two minutes.

Pass protection was another problem for the Patriots on Sunday. They allowed a season-high five sacks, and four of them came on third down plays that ended drives.

The Patriots have a lot of work to do over the bye week to fix the NFL's second-lowest scoring offense.

See below for the full Stock Watch and check out the video above for Perry's full breakdown.

Stock Up

Patriots running backs

Jahlani Tavai

Davon Godchaux

Stock Down