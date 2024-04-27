Perry's Draft Grade: Robinson adds to group of young interior linemen originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

To begin Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots picked up where they left off by getting their first-round quarterback Drake Maye some protection up front.

New England selected Texas A&M guard Layden Robinson with the 103rd overall pick in the fourth round. The 22-year-old played 754 and 691 snaps respectively over the last two seasons with the Aggies while allowing only five total sacks

Our Phil Perry shared his scouting report for the Patriots' new interior lineman.

"At 6-3, 302 pounds, Robinson has big hands, 10.5 inches, and long arms, almost 35 inches. He uses that length and powerful frame to grind away at opponents in the trenches," Perry said.

"Robinson has started 33 games over the course of the last three years, all of them at right guard. So there's some projection involved that the Patriots are hoping that he'll be an interior versatile chess piece."

Robinson is the second lineman selected by the Patriots in this draft. On Day 2, they took Penn State offensive tackle Caedan Wallace with the 68th overall pick.

That comes as no surprise given New England's glaring need up front, and Perry factored that into his grade of the Robinson selection.

"Robinson is now the team's sixth interior offensive lineman drafted since they took Cole Strange in 2022," Perry added. "Taking him just outside the 100th overall pick indicates the Patriots feel they have a need there.

"Understanding offensive talent up front is going to be necessary to protect Drake Maye in the future, we're gonna go ahead and give the Patriots a B- for this selection."

Seven picks later, the Patriots added their second wide receiver of the draft: UCF's Javon Baker. New England is scheduled to make five total picks on Day 3.