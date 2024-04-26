Perry's Draft Grade: Pats get potential top 5 QB in Drake Maye originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The wait is over.

With the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected quarterback Drake Maye out of UNC. The move came as little surprise given the team's obvious need for a QB, though there was speculation about a potential trade down the draft board.

Nevertheless, Maye will be the key to the Patriots' rebuild under the post-Bill Belichick regime. While the 21-year-old could sit behind veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett to begin his NFL career, he'll be counted on to help New England regain its reputation as a perennial contender when he's ready to take the field.

Last month, our Phil Perry labeled Maye the best quarterback prospect in this year's draft class. He doubled down on that take while evaluating the Patriots' selection.

Here's Perry's official grade for New England's No. 3 overall pick.

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Reaction to the Patriots drafting Drake Maye at No. 3 overall | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

“When it was suggested to one member of the Patriots organization that the Patriots may trade back to find a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 draft, I was told, 'Too cute.' The Patriots did the logical thing, the right thing, on Thursday night by staying at number three overall and selecting North Carolina’s Drake Maye," Perry said.

"He is aggressive, unafraid to push the ball down the field and has the creative playmaking ability that some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL have today. Of course, he has some mechanical issues that will need some cleaning up, but he’s thought to be highly competitive which should lead to relatively quick improvement for someone who is as athletic as Drake Maye is.

"Bottom line, Drake Maye has the traits and the makeup to potentially be one of the top five quarterbacks in the league. That’s why when grading this pick, I give it an A.”

Now that the QB void has been filled, the Patriots must surround Maye with talent on offense. Wide receiver and offensive tackle are the two most important positions to address on Days 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft.

That said, Maye disagrees with those who believe New England is a bad situation for a rookie QB.

"I think they're wrong," Maye told reporters on Thursday. "The defense last year held a lot of teams to low points, and I'm looking forward to helping anyway on the offense, offensively. I'm just looking forward to being there with coach [Jerod] Mayo his first year."

Day 2 of the NFL Draft is set for Friday at 7 p.m. ET.