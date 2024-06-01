Perry's Brayden Richards runner-up in pole vault during Division II state track and field Day 1

May 31—DAYTON — The statement from Perry's Brayden Richards has been emphatic down the stretch when it comes to his trademark pole vault.

Anything short of an elusive first state championship, as a senior and as one of the most decorated vaulters in News-Herald coverage area lore, simply would not do.

Retrospect tends to make that sentiment wane — and Richards took a strong swing at garnering his goal.

Unfortunately for Richards, there was one Division II boys pole vaulter in Ohio who could go higher than him — about as high as the standard goes.

The Perry senior took a state career-best second May 31 during Day 1 of the D-II state track and field meet in Dayton with a best effort of 16 feet, 2 inches amid his fourth state appearance in the event.

"Well you know, when you're worse than the guy that has the Division II all-time record, it's kind of hard to win," Richards quipped. "But I gave him a run for his money. I almost got 16-6. I was close. I was over the top. Just kind of landed on it a little bit.

"I'm not mad. I did good. I'm not mad. Competition got a lot harder this year. I think 16-2 would have won the past couple of years actually. I think 16-6 was the state meet record. Yeah, so I jumped good. No win, but it's all right."

He and New Richmond's Grant Harrison emanate from different corners of Ohio — Richards from along the shores of Lake Erie and Harrison from along the shores of the Ohio River about a half-hour southeast of Cincinnati.

They converged for a highlight duel, with Richards ahead briefly on misses around 15-2. But Harrison, who came in with a 17-0 from regional competition, had the final say.

Harrison cleared 16-6 to seize control, forcing Richards to match it. He was close on his third attempt at 16-6 — which would have broken Matt Ludwig's all-time News-Herald coverage area record of 16-4. But it wasn't to be.

"(On the 16-2,) I got on a pole that I've kind of been struggling with all year," Richards said. "But with the adrenaline, I got through just fine. I got back on it, got up and thankfully, I didn't hit it with my chest on the way down. It's kind of been the issue all year. But I got through on it. It was good."

While it's certainly not intended as a knock on any other vaulters, the fact of the matter is the conversations between vaulters who reach those rare heights at the high school level, deep into the 15s and 16s, is different. There is a kinship, one Richards and Harrison embraced during and after the competition.

It was one Richards appreciated even more upon hearing the news Harrison had hit for a 17-0.

"Holy crap, he's a really good vaulter," Richards said with a laugh of his initial reaction to it. "I mean, good for him. He's a junior, too. There's not many people going 17 feet. As a junior, that's just really impressive. Props to him. He deserves it."

Javin Richards took his swings at it. So did Brayden Richards.

But the Richards family isn't done with going after Perry and coverage area pole vault history just yet. Not by a long shot.

In addition to McKoy, who was a D-II regional qualifier as a sophomore this spring, the youngest Richards sibling, middle school state champion Traxton, is coming to high school next year.

Traxton Richards went 13-9 at the state middle school meet, with seemingly plenty more from where that came.

"I just talked to him about it," Richards said. "I told Grant Harrison to get his state record really high, because I guarantee my younger brother Traxton Richards, he's going to come after it."

Richards was also solid in his running prelims, logging the fourth seed for the Day 2 final June 1 in 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.53 seconds and the third seed for 300 hurdles with a 38.23. He also anchored the Pirates' 4×1, with he and fellow relay members Xavier Jackson, Tristan Sexton and Dane Pike grabbing the eighth and last final berth with a 43.19.

