Perry's Brayden Richards prepares for final football game of decorated career

Nov. 28—Brayden Richards couldn't have dreamed it up if he tried.

As the Perry football team prepared for an early-week practice heading into the Division V state championship football game Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Richards took a quick inventory what all he's been part of while donning the Pirates' red and white.

A district championship in basketball last winter, which gleaned special mention All-Ohio honors.

A state championship in the D-II 300-meter hurdles to go with the podium spot he earned this past spring in the pole vault.

An adidas national championship in the decathalon this past summer in Greensboro, N.C.

A dynamic senior season in football that came on the heels of a junior campaign in which he was a first team All-Ohio selection.

Richards sighed.

"It almost sounds like stuff right out of a movie," the son of Chandice and Layne Richards said. "We beat Kirtland in football, and no one has done that. All that other stuff. It's like a movie; a storybook."

An important chapter has yet to be written, and that's the one he hopes he and his Perry teammates can pen this weekend in Canton.

The Pirates' first state championship in football.

"It's definitely surreal," Richards said. "Like last week, when we were up, 22-8, you know you're winning but you don't know if it's going to stay that way. I dind't fully believe it until I saw all those zeroes on the clock. But we did it."

Richards has had a tremendous senior season on the gridiron. Heading into the state championship game, he has run for 389 yards, caught 42 passes for 791 yards, threw for 105 yards, accured 84 tackles with five TFLs on defense, and has terrorized many an opponent as a return man on special teams.

It's the kind of productivity college recruiters drool over when sifting through potential players. But this weekend's game against Liberty Center will be the last organized football game of Richards' career. Much like the basketball team's final game this winter will be his final contest in that sport.

That's because Richards has committed to the Air Force Academy on an athletic scholarship to compete in track and field for the Falcons.

That's the upcoming chapter in his storybook athletic career.

"It's hard to tell what it'll be like to play one sport," he said with a laugh. "I've been playing three — actually more than three — since I was in kindergarten and playing soccer, too. I don't know if it'll be easier or annoying. But I'll miss those other sports."

Richards had a slew of suitors at the college level, but his decision came down to Air Force and Brigham Young University. He said he went on an official visit to the academy in Colorado and "loved" the experience.

"My grandpa was a pilot in the Air Force," Richards said. "So there was that connection. When you go to the Air Force Academy, you're there four years and you come out as an officer. Then you serve five years."

There was also a religious aspect to his choice of heading to Colorado Springs.

"When I went out there, there are a lot of LDS (Latter Day Saints) Mormons out there," he said of his and his family's religious denomination. "I didn't expect that. I'm not used to that. There aren't a lot of Mormons in Ohio."

Richards said he is considering a path to be a pilot, like his grandfather Tom Richards, or major in mathematics to pursue what he calls "financial stuff." He's never had a B in his life, as he sports a 4.0 unweighted grade-point average and a 4.57 average on an honors scale.

"After your sophomore year, you go to a base (in the Air Force) for 2-3 weeks," he said, "then you declare a major. I'll get a better idea then."

The excitement of college athletics sparks Richards' competitive nature. His big brother, Javin, is out west, too, competing in track and field at Utah State. Much like his brother, Richards is intrigued at participating in only one sport.

But he has always appreciated his full plate, especially now that his high school time is winding down.

"That's the benefit of going to a small school," Richards said. "I think it's been more fun than being at a bigger school for that reason. I could do football, basketball and track. Everyone does multiple sports here. Your teammates in football are your teammates in basketball and in track. I love that and I'll miss that."

That's one reason why he wants to go out on top on Saturday. A state championship in his final football game — with his buddies — is like he said ... like a script out of a movie or a storybook.

"After we beat Kirtland I was like, 'Wow, we're legit,'" Richards said. "That's when I thought, 'Hey, we might have a chance.'

"After that game, I was talking with their Coach Tiger LaVerde about the future. The last thing he said is that he hoped two teams from the CVC could win state championships and that we have a shot. I was like, 'Whoa!' And here we are."

Perry vs. Liberty Center

What: Division V state championship game

When: 3 p.m., Dec. 2

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Records: Perry 15-0, Liberty Center 15-0