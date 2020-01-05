Perry's 16 points help Stetson fend off Kennesaw St

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) -- Rob Perry registered 16 points as Stetson narrowly defeated Kennesaw State 57-54 on Saturday.

Mahamadou Diawara had 15 points and nine rebounds for Stetson (7-10, 1-1 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Jamie Lewis had 21 points for the Owls (1-14, 0-2), who have now lost six games in a row. Ugo Obineke added 19 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Stetson matches up against Florida Gulf Coast at home next Saturday. Kennesaw State plays Lipscomb on the road on Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com