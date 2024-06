May 22—Perry entered its Division III district final with LaBrae on May 22 knowing the pitching prowess the Vikings brought into the matchup. The Pirates got ahead of the curve for a one-run lead in the third inning, and that was all Jason Pentek needed for the victory.He was lights-out from the mound, needing only 83 [...]

Subscribe to continue reading this article.

Already subscribed? To login in, click here.