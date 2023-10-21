Perry vs. Hawken football: Pirates finish perfect regular season in 47-7 victory over Hawks

Oct. 20—Perry had perfection on the line when it traveled to Hawken on Oct. 20.

The Pirates came out firing and handled a quick downpour as well.

An offensive mishap prevented the shutout as the Pirates took a 47-7 victory and finished the regular season 10-0. Hawken finished its regular season at 6-4, as both CVC foes await its playoff fate.

Perry's defense set the teams' tone early, as after a big pass play on third-and-long for Hawken, the Pirates forced a fumble and had Jayden Studio come up with the football.

The Pirates then marched down the field. Owen McKoon got the scoring started with a one-yard run.

Whenever the Perry defense gave up a chunk play, it responded later in the drive to force a punt.

Coach Bob Gecewich has seen his defense play strong all season. It played another complete game against Hawken.

"We talk about the defensive side of the ball every week," Gecewich said. "Our coaching staff does an amazing job on that side of the ball. Our defense plays hard, is always prepared and everyone flies to the football. As a coach, you always talk about next play, and our defense exemplifies that."

The offense kept the momentum going as Walter Moses connected with Brayden Richards for a 30-yard score and found Dane Pike for a 38-yard score. Richards also added a 10-yard rushing score for a four-score lead at halftime for Perry.

With the offense oriented around the run, Moses knew establishing the time of possession is an objective every series. That control was on display in the second half as Perry held Hawken to 12 offensive snaps.

"It's really important to hold possession of the ball," Moses said. "Especially as the season goes later on. Offenses get more and more dangerous. If we can keep them off the field and give ourselves more chances to score, it'll help us a lot."

The third quarter started with the only mistake Perry had on offense in the contest. On the opening drive, Moses saw his pass intercepted by Hawken's Ryan Whiting for a 55-yard pick-six.

Moses kept his composure and then orchestrated a 10-play drive that was capped with a Richards score from eight yards out. Then on the ensuing kickoff, the Pirates forced a fumble and got the ball right back.

On the first play, Moses found Luke Sivon for a 29-yard score on a screen play. He was pleased with not only how he responded from the miscue, but the team as well.

"It was a bit of a setback, and we came out really flat," Moses said. "We all knew it. We had to flip the switch right back on and do what we do. We run the ball a lot, but somehow Luke had the whole team going sideways and once he got it, he was gone."

Dare'on Howard finished the scoring with a 16-yard run in the fourth quarter.

While the victory capped the undefeated season, it wasn't what Gecewich wanted to focus on. Rather, he reminded the team that now it's an even playing field once again.

He knew while the Pirates returned several key pieces from a deep run a year ago, they need to focus on the now.

"Every week is a different week and a different challenge," Gecewich said. "We can talk about last year, but they all know this isn't last year. Our guys need to continue to show up every day and work hard and that's what we're going to continue to do.

"The regular season record is a good thing to talk about when the season is over or 10-15 years in the future. What's important now is Monday and whoever our opponent is."

THE SCORE

Perry 47, Hawken 7