Perry vs. Geneva boys basketball: Pirates create logjam atop CVC Lake with 56-43 win

Feb. 6—Perry remembered the heartbreak it suffered last time it played Geneva as it fell to a 3 with under a second left. The Pirates were determined to avenge the loss in a Feb. 6 rematch between CVC Lake Division rivals.

They came out strong on the glass and the boards to control the game early. Perry added runs at the start of the second and third quarter to build up a cushion the Eagles out of which couldn't shoot their way.

The Pirates took the win, 56-43, and improved to 9-7 while Geneva fell to 14-4. The Pirates' win also creates a three-way tie at the top of the CVC Lake with Madison also beating Edgewood as the Blue Streaks, Pirates and Eagles all have three conference losses.

Both teams played clean through the first five minutes of the contest but then Perry started to clamp down on the ball and forced five Geneva turnovers in the final three minutes of the frame.

Perry started the second quarter on an 11-1 run that pushed the lead to double figures and forced a Geneva timeout. The Eagles made it a six-point halftime deficit, but the Pirates repeated the run to start the third, this time with a 9-2 run to push it back to a double-digit lead.

Coach Al Iacofano looked back to the last time the two played and highlighted the defense and rebounding advantages that Geneva had. The Pirates responded by limiting Geneva to 15 team rebounds while they hauled in 23 and created 17 turnovers.

"(Geneva) does a really good job of crashing the boards and getting extra possessions," Iacofano said. "I don't know what philosophy they have over there, that's something I want to ask Coach (Eric) Bowser about. You see it at every level. But tonight we did a good job of limiting their second- and third-chance looks."

Vince Tomasic was one of the beneficiaries of the extra possessions for the Pirates, as he had 25 points to lead all scorers. The guard was able to utilize his speed on his drives as all of his points came from the paint outside of a late 3-pointer.

The Pirates bring a lot of speed to their style of play and Tomasic knows that plays to his advantage. Rather than working off of screens and finding his own cuts to the hoop, he can make his own lanes with his quickness.

"I've played that style my whole life," Tomasic said. "I'm not that big of a person, but I know how to use my body in the paint. We needed someone to step up because the last time we played them, our weakness was them getting those second and third looks. It's nice to be able to use my speed on the drive. People then start to sag off because I'm not shooting then I get an open look."

Derreon Malone also finished in double figures with 17 points and three 3-pointers. Tomasic also added seven rebounds while Brayden Richards had eight points and six boards.

Perry has found its stride in conference play, having won its last four of its last five in CVC Lake action with victories over Geneva and Madison avenging earlier defeats. With the title race being at the forefront of every teams mind, the Pirates are ready for that challenge.

"It feels like we're starting to come together as a team," Tomasic said. "We had a late start and didn't get things going well early. But recently we've gotten in the groove. We're tied at the top of the conference, that was one of our goals this season and we're going to keep it going."

Geneva had its lead in the conference vanish but started to find its shot in the fourth quarter to try and mount a comeback. But the Eagles were unable to generate enough stops on defense to be able to get back in the game.

Coach Eric Bowser knows his team needs to be more aggressive down the stretch with their style of play. Not only will it be something they see the rest of the way in conference play but when the postseason starts as well.

"We tried to get Perry into some sort of trap late to try and start things going in our favor," Bowser said. "They were more physical tonight, and that was a challenge for us. We have to figure out things because the last two road games have been a challenge for us. We know we have that in ourselves, we just need to go find it."

Geneva was led by Luke Barbo with 22 points.

Perry takes a brief step out of conference play with a trip to West Geauga on Feb. 7 for cross CVC action. Geneva remains in CVC Lake play with a critical game at home against Jefferson on Feb. 9.

THE SCORE (FEB. 6)

Perry 56, Geneva 43