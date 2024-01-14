Perry shocks No. 8 Grayson at the buzzer in Massachusetts Hoophall Classic

The Perry Pumas might have put themselves back in the national high school basketball rankings after pulling out a win over the No. 8 team in the nation Saturday night at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Guard Barron Silsby's 3-pointer at the buzzer enabled Perry to shock Georgia-powerhouse Grayson 64-63 in a game Perry led throughout before Grayson took the lead with seven seconds left.

"Great win for our program," said coach Sam Duane Jr. "We beat a very, very good team, one of the quickest teams we have faced in a long time. Great team win."

It was Perry's only game of the week since beating Basha last Saturday. Hoophall had Perry, a Gilbert school that is part of the Chandler district, fly out a day earlier than scheduled to avoid the harsh winter storm rolling through the East.

Jan 6, 2024; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Basha Bears guards Mason Magee (3) and Drew Hall (4) defend Perry Pumas forward Koa Peat (10) at Perry High School.

With an extra day to workout in Springfield, the Pumas (14-4) were ready to make a statement against Grayson (15-2), out of Loganville, Georgia, which is ranked No. 8 nationally by USA Today.

Perry's heralded 6-foot-8 junior Koa Peat, who has both Arizona and Arizona State among the final 10 colleges he's considering, had 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocked shots. D'Andre Harrison, a 6-5 wing, had 23 points and six rebounds. And Silsby had eight points and seven assists.

Perry was able to keep Purdue-signee Gicarri Harris to 16 points and held 6-9 junior Jacob Wilkins (the son of former NBA star Dominique Wilkins) to six points.

Of Perry's four losses, two came against defending California champion Harvard-Westlake -- at the Hoophall West in Scottsdale and in the Les Schwab Invitational in Portland, Oregon. Harvard-Westlake is ranked No. 4 in the country. The Pumas also lost to New York power Archbishop Stepinac by three points Dec. 1 at Hoophall West at a time when Stepinac was nationally ranked.

Their only loss to an Arizona team came against Phoenix Sunnyslope, a one-point decision on Dec. 8. Since then, they've won nine of their last 10 with the lone loss in Portland to Harvard-Westlake in the semifinals of the Les Schwab.

"To travel back here and to play in one of the top showcases in the country, it's really one we can build upon," Duane said. "We are coming together as a team. And we have played such a tough schedule.

"These games have tested us as a team. I think we can bring a lot of confidence back home as we hit the home stretch."

