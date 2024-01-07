Perry scores 25 in K-State blowout win over UCF in conference opener

MANHATTAN, Kan. — It was smooth sailing for the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday evening in their dominant win over UCF.

Transfer guard Tylor Perry poured in 25 points for K-State, while also splashing six three-pointers and was an efficient 7-12 from the field to go with five assists.

Dickinson’s 30 points, clutch bucket help Kansas hold off TCU in Big 12 opener

K-State came roaring out the gates opening the game with a 12-0 lead and setting the tone for the rest of the way.

They went into the half with a 35-19 lead.

The Wildcats doubled their lead in the second half, going up by as much as 33 points.

Arthur Kaluma added 14 points and five rebounds. Cam Carter finished with 12 points and six assists and Will McNair Jr. had 11 points and six boards.

The Wildcats bottled up the Knights, holding them to 33% from the field and 24% from three. K-State shot 43% overall and 38% from three.

Mizzou’s comeback effort thwarted in SEC opener loss to Georgia at home

The Wildcats move to 11-3 on the season and go on the road to face West Virginia on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.