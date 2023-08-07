Perry Panthers 2023 high school football preview

Perry's Christian Ivanic breaks the tackle of Central Catholic’s Grady Angerman for a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown, Aug. 18, 2022.

HEAD COACH: Zach Slates, third year, 6-15

LAST YEAR: 4-7, 1-5

POSTSEASON: Division II, Region 7

RETURNING LETTERMEN (12)

Carson Basham, RB-DB, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Terry Brady, OL-DL, 5-9, 240, Sr.

Carson Gidcumb, OL-DL, 6-0, 225, Jr.

Marcellys Harris, RB-DB, 5-10, 175, Jr.

Ryder Hartshorn, RB-DL, 6-0, 220, Sr.

Victor Hernandez, OL-DL, 5-11, 275, Jr.

Christian Ivanic, RB-LB, 5-11, 160, Sr.

Austin Mattox, QB-DB, 6-2, 175, Jr.

Mike Millin, OL-DL, 6-1, 230, Jr.

Dominic Scott, TE-LB, 5-11, 180, Jr.

Kyson Walker, WR-DB, 5-10, 155, Jr.

Luke Wolf, WR-DB, 6-6, 165, Jr.

Ryder Hartshorn (25) of Perry tries to turn the corner while being trailed by Jayden Mauser (55) of Jackson, Sept. 16, 2022.

IMPACT PLAYERS: Third-year varsity starter Carson Basham will continue to be a busy kid for the Perry football team. A former quarterback and now tailback in the wing-T, Basham also can move to slot receiver when Perry gets in shotgun. He combined for 683 yards and seven touchdowns rushing and receiving last year. He's moving to cornerback from safety on defense and will handle the punting and kicking duties as well. ... Mike Millin anchors the offensive line at guard, already entering his third year as a varsity starter. Millin was Repository All-Stark County first team as a sophomore. He'll also rotate in on the defensive line. ... Millin is one of two junior captains for Perry. QB Austin Mattox is the other. Head coach Zach Slates is excited about the work Mattox has put in after he passed for 510 yards and seven touchdowns and ran for another 401 yards and two TDs as a sophomore. "He's really been dedicated to getting better and being a leader on the team," Slates said. ... Ryder Hartshorn is a powerful player at wingback and defensive end. The senior, who missed some time last year because of injury, has bench pressed as much as 525 pounds and recently repped 315 pounds 17 times. ... Sophomore Connor Shephard (6-0, 205) is expected to be a force at middle linebacker after coming up to the varsity late last season.

WHAT'S NEW: The Panthers want to throw the football more often. No, really, they do. "I know we always say that," Slates said, laughing, "but we are. We have some really good guys on the outside." That includes 6-foot-6 junior Luke Wolf and speedy junior Kyson Walker, who also will start at cornerback on defense. Jayden Wilson is a 6-4 sophomore who has switched to receiver after being the quarterback on the freshman team. "He's improved by leaps and bounds from December to now," Slates said. ... No one individual is filling the shoes of the graduated DeAndre Church, who ran for 1,333 yards and 21 TDs last year. But Perry is high on junior FB Marcellys Harris. ... Sophomore Preston Dazey (6-2, 185) will factor in on Perry's lines at offensive tackle and defensive end. Kaleb Lawhun (6-0, 200), another 10th-grader, is slated to start at strong safety.

Perry head coach Zach Slates instructs QB Austin Mattox in a game vs. Jackson at Wakefield Stadium, Sept. 16, 2022.

OUTLOOK: The Panthers have only nine seniors on a roster numbering 51 kids. They're especially young on the lines. "We have pretty much all underclassmen on both sides of the ball," Slates said. "So a lot is going to be determined on how they do." ... Perry's numbers should improve in coming seasons thanks to a 36-kid freshman class and a 38-kid eighth-grade class currently. ... In addition to Millin, senior tackle Terry Brady is back on the offensive line. Junior Carson Gidcumb will move to guard after playing tight end last year. He'll also rotate in on the defensive line. ... Former Perry great Matt Carrick, named the Repository's lineman of the decade for the 2010s, has joined the Panthers staff and will coach the interior. A bonus of adding Carrick is his film-study capabilities coming out of a program such as Michigan State. Carrick is slated to join the D.C. Defenders of the XFL in January. ... The Panthers welcome St. Vincent-St. Mary to Wakefield Stadium in Week 2. They'll add Warren Harding to the schedule in Week 3 next season. ... Perry lost six of its final seven games last season after starting 3-1. The Panthers are 1-11 in Federal League play the last two seasons.

