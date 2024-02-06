Perry leads K-State past Kansas in Sunflower Showdown OT win

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The 300th edition of the Sunflower Showdown took place on Monday evening at a hectic Bramlage Coliseum and it did not disappoint.

It took an extra period to decide the winner, the second straight season the in-state foes had to go to overtime that ended with a Kansas State 75-70 win over Kansas.

Tylor Perry led K-State with a season-high 26 points and five rebounds.

It was a tightly contested matchup the whole night with a 32-30 Kansas lead at the half.

They opened up the second half with a 9-0 run to go up 41-30, but K-State responded immediately with an 11-0 run to tie things up.

Back-to-back steals from Dajuan Harris Jr. and Kevin McCullar Jr. led to layups from the pair with each assisting the other and giving Kansas a 62-60 lead with 1:49 left in the second half.

They both finished with 15 points.

K-State tied the game on their next possession after a Perry tip-in.

A few plays later, KSU’s Arthur Kaluma hit a go-ahead basket with 24 seconds on an offensive rebound after Carter’s shot was blocked.

Kansas tied the game on a KJ Adams Jr. dunk with 16 seconds, leading to overtime.

Perry made huge plays in overtime, scoring on a wild layup while falling to the ground and then knocking down a three to go up 70-66 with 1:58 left.

He scored eight of the 11 points in OT for the Wildcats leading them to a 75-70 win ending their four-game losing streak.

It is also the 11th straight OT win for K-State and the first time the Wildcats defeated the Jayhawks in back-to-back home games since 2014-2015.

K-State’s Cam Carter added a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds and Kaluma put up 13 points and eight rebounds.

KU’s Hunter Dickinson also had a double-double for Kansas with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

It is Kansas’ third straight road loss. They are now 18-5 overall, 6-4 in the Big 12 and face Baylor at home on Saturday at 5 p.m.

K-State improved to 15-8 overall and 5-5 in the Big 12. They will head west to face BYU on Saturday at 9 p.m.

