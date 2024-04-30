Perry girls 4×800 seeks to keep beat going amid turnover

Apr. 29—It would have been easy for Perry's girls 4×800-meter relay to not be laser-focused when it stepped on the track April 27 for the Mentor Cardinal Relays.

Members of the quartet had run the night before at Harvey's Dick Beeler Booster Invitational — not to mention running earlier in the meet schedule at Mentor.

Mother Nature couldn't quite decide what she wanted weather-wise, with a mix of wind and rain threat.

And with a smaller MCR girls 4×8 field than years past, the Pirates were in danger of being on an island if control was firm enough in the race.

The problem with all that is, however, Perry has a good thing going right now in 4×8 — even with heavy turnover year over year on the relay.

The Pirates are not about to let that opportunity slip out of focus.

The quartet of Holly Vis, Ally Hopkins, Molly Farrell and Audrey Morgan-Ard turned in a statement-of-intent performance at MCR, taking first with a time of 10 minutes, 13.53 seconds.

Following a busy invitational weekend, it is the third-fastest girls 4×8 time in The News-Herald coverage area and fastest among Division II programs, with Mentor (9:58.43) and Chardon (10:06.07) up in D-I.

For Vis, with an entirely new lineup around her as a junior, that extent of 4×8 execution amid turnover is exciting.

"It's great, because we cut off a lot of time from like the past couple of weeks," Vis said. "I think it was about 16 seconds. It really helped changing up the order today, because the past few weeks, we did a different order. But this week, we were able to cut a lot of time off. And I think that really helped coming into the next weeks.

"Coming up with a good order for the four of us to run will definitely help us going into the postseason, because it'll help us push off of each other and, hopefully, get faster times."

Vis believes the current order could be an option come postseason time as Perry eyes a D-II state berth.

"I feel like putting Audrey — she went as fourth leg today — and then me starting, I think that definitely helped," Vis said. "Because we were with someone from St. Joseph Academy, so our two girls in the middle, they kind of like used them to run with the whole time. And then, when Audrey went as fourth leg, she was able to catch up the last lap and have a good lead on them."

For girls 4×8, only three relays took to the track, with St. Joseph Academy and Mentor in addition to the Pirates. The Cardinals ran an all-sophomore 4×8 to get younger runners some experience.

Although a lack of volume in an event could lean toward not being helpful, Vis was quick to credit St. Joseph Academy's role in the race, hanging around for a while before taking second in 10:28.58.

"Yeah (a three-team field) does (make it harder), but this time, we actually had some teams by us," Vis said. "The two teams were pretty close to us, at least (St. Joseph Academy) was. Because the past few weeks, we kind of ran by ourselves in all our races in the 4×8. So it definitely did help today having someone running with us. But I think coming into the next few weeks, having people at CVC, district, regional, will definitely make our times drop a lot."

Coming into that 4×8 at Mentor, Farrell had run 3,200 in the morning — with the MCR schedule having two-mile early before hurdles and 100 prelims — and the Pirates competed at Beeler less than 24 hours before.

Vis was not one of those with double duty, but complimented her counterparts on how they handled the workload, a useful tool leading into two-in-three doubles for conference week on.

"When we go to district and regional, it'll help having those two days of training the past few weeks before," Vis said. "So I think that will definitely help us get better and improve when it comes time for the postseason."

Typically in the coverage area, two of the girls 4x8s that garner "death and taxes" distinction with their seeming state-caliber certainty are Chagrin Falls and Mentor, with a combined 31 state berths between them.

Perry has a modest two-year streak going in D-II, having advanced to state in 2022 and 2023. Prior to this, the Pirates had been to state five other times in girls 4×8 in its program lore, but none since 2011.

For Vis, the lone student-athlete who returns from those 2022 and 2023 4x8s, generating momentum for the program in that regard is meaningful.

"I think it's just changing up the order and just working off each week to get better and just drop time and work off each other," Vis said. "Last year, it was me and three different girls who ran the 4×8. So it's been kind of different having three new people step up and doing the 4×8 this year. But I think the postseason will help push us a lot and drop lots of time."

Now comes trying to bring a state berth to culmination for the third straight year, which would be a first in girls 4×8 for Perry in school history should it occur.

Vis knows well by now what it will take, hovering around 10 in the next couple weeks then dropping the hammer as efficiently as possible on the Pirates' home track at district then, hopefully, at the D-II Austintown-Fitch Regional.

So as easy as it would have been to not be laser-focused at Mentor for a multitude of reasons, none of those reasons will aid Perry as it seeks to head south for state once more — this time to Dayton.

"(Sub-10 soon) is the goal for us," Vis said. "We got 10:13 today. We're pretty close to hitting sub-10s. That's what I'm hoping for in the next couple weeks."