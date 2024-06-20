Perry football ready to compete with big dogs

Jun. 19—Joseph Ortiz came to Perry with a three-year plan.

He wanted to rebuild the program, establishing a new culture while still honoring the past and quick rise of the Pumas as an elite school when Brock and Chubba Purdy were under center. The program took a couple of steps back before his arrival, most notably due to the surrounding schools exploding in population and talent level.

Ortiz was confident, however, he would be able to change the narrative. He did so with Cactus in Peoria, taking the Cobras to the Open Division as a 4A school in 2021. He still aims to do the same with Perry.

Though it may come quicker than expected.

"It was a three-to-five-year plan and we're pushing it a little faster," Ortiz said. "There's no pressure to win, though. If it happens it happens. If not, we just have to keep getting better. But we're going to play relentless and scrappy. We've built that culture, and when you look at all the great teams, they all have good culture."

Ortiz's three-year plan involved a slow build up and playoff appearance in 2024. Instead, that came this past season, when the Pumas were the No. 6 seed in the 6A Conference. Their only losses came to the Chandler powers — Basha, Hamilton and Chandler — three programs Ortiz hopes to be in due time.

They knocked off Mountain Pointe in the first round before losing to eventual 6A champion Saguaro in the quarterfinals. It was the first time Perry won a playoff game since the 2019 season.

Expectations were exceeded in 2023. But that now opens the door for Perry to take the next step: compete for a championship.

"We feel great. Our ceiling is through the roof," senior quarterback Diesel Taylor said. "Last year at this same time I had no connection with any of my receivers. But now that I've got it, we've worked outside of school and in it. I'm really confident."

The Pumas have the talent to do that this season. Taylor returns for his second year as the starting quarterback. At 6-foot-5 with a big arm, he's started opening the eyes of college coaches.

He's also become a leader. He commands the huddle and has helped Perry find success so far this summer in the 7s circuit. Of course, the real test will be August. That's when Taylor will be behind an offensive line that is young and still coming along. But he believes in them just like he believes in the rest of the guys around him to compete at a high level.

"It's all about consistency," Taylor said. "We have consistency right now we just have to keep it. There's nothing much we need to change. Just keep going."

Perry's defense has shined so far this summer, locking down many opposing teams. Offensively, they've shown the fire power they'll have.

Taylor has plenty of weapons at his disposal, including senior LJ Walker. He caught 24 passes for 283 yards and six touchdowns last season as a junior. He aims to do more this season. He's progressed in a way that makes many believe he'll do just that.

"It brings more motivation to me to work harder," Walker said. "I want to out-do my stats by five times. I want to get in the thousands and lead the region. Just show what I'm about and work for it."

Walker isn't alone. Hayden Moon returns after a solid junior season.

But perhaps one of the most notable additions is Amos Augustine, a freshman who is already lighting up the Arizona high school football scene with his skill level.

Augustine came to Perry to make a name for himself. He didn't want to get lost in the shuffle by attending a traditional power. He hasn't stepped foot on Perry's campus for a high school class and he's already secured scholarship offers from Arizona and Arizona State.

"I really feel our offense can lead the region in passing yard," Walker said. "We have weapons all around. It's going to be hard for teams to stop all of us. We're going to be real dangerous when the time comes. I'm excited for the season."

Perry players are confident. They believe they can hang and compete with the schools around them.

They did that to some extent this past season, losing a shootout with Hamilton. But that's not good enough in their eyes.

Ortiz wants Perry to be in the same conversation as his Chandler district counterparts. And despite being a year ahead of his own plan, he believes that time has come.

"The kids have just bought in to what we're doing," Ortiz said. "I told them our goal is to win the region. Is that feasible? Who knows. But we're going to try to go get it and win a 6A championship."

