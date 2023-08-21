Perry football: Pirates retain Little Brown Jug with win over Madison

Aug. 20—The Little Brown Jug will be residing in Perry for another year.

Led by a balanced effort in which four players scored touchdowns, the Pirates bounced Madison, 32-7, in the season-opener on Aug. 18.

Jayden Studio ran 11 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Owen McKoon ran for a score and both Luke Sivon and Trent Taylor scored on passes from Walter Moses.

It all added up to a Perry win. Madison has not taken home the traveling trophy since a 40-7 win in 2014.

"We've got a ton to work on," Coach Bob Gecewich said. "But it's better to be working on those things when you're 1-0 and not 0-1."

Gecwich said, "Luke Sivon had a pretty good night," as part of his two-catch, 80-yard game at receiver and that, "Owen McKoon probably needs more carries" after the junior had three carries for 38 yards.

Defensively, Armani Chiappone and Dom LaMacchia each had nine tackles, while Vince Tomasic had an interception and a pass break-up.

Perry hosts Harvey in Week 2.

"We're happy we got the win and got some kids varsity experience," said Gecewich of his young team that has only six seniors. "Now things that we've been talking about that need improvement can be worked on because, hey, there's proof of it (on game film) now.'"