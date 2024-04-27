Perry eighth-grader Emily Mechenbier records nation's best middle school shot put throw

Apr. 26—Emily Mechenbier has a lofty distinction to her credit with which even she is still trying to grasp.

"It's pretty exciting," Mechenbier said. "I don't really feel like it has sunken in yet."

The Perry eighth-grader's lofty distinction?

As the calendar shifts toward May, no middle school girls shot putter in the country has thrown farther this spring.

Now comes the work of building upon that distinction into what could be a special high school career once she reaches that stage, if this rarified air is any indication.

During the Salem Junior High Invitational on April 19, Mechenbier uncorked a throw of 52 feet, 10 inches. According to MileSplit, as of April 25 it is the top girls middle school throw in the event in the United States.

"Yeah, it definitely felt like that was going to be different than the others," Mechenbier said. "At the beginning of the meet, I was pretty nervous because I haven't really been to invitationals much. And then, I think once I realized I was getting more into it, I calmed down a lot and got more into thinking about how I was going to throw it."

In middle school, girls shot putters use a six-pound implement. They transition into an 8-pound, 13-ounce shot once they reach high school.

Online estimates purport one pound of a lighter shot put is equal to around two feet of distance. Even using that very rough estimate, that means Mechenbier already has deep 40-plus caliber before she steps foot into the circle for high school competition in 2025.

For perspective, the all-time News-Herald coverage area record for high school girls shot put is 46-6 3/4, set by Euclid's Rashida Harris in 2015. Harris went on to throw for three years at Louisville following a stint at Cuyahoga Community College.

There have been 22 girls shot putters from News-Herald coverage area high schools who has placed in the top four at state all-time in the event. Only four of those 22 have been over 43 feet amid those performances, including Harris' 46-6 3/4 that earned D-I state runner-up in her senior season.

Mechenbier's 52-10 won the event at Salem by more than 20 feet over her nearest competitors, and she also captured discus with a top effort of 120-3.

"I heard a lot of gasps," Mechenbier said of the 52-10. "I don't know — when I saw the throw and where it landed, I didn't think it was going to be that far. But then, when I walked back, all the other shot putters were telling me, 'Good job,' and, 'Congratulations.'

"They were asking me what my secret was."

... which is?

"I don't know," Mechenbier said. "I guess, it's kind of between just making sure your form is right and just having a good coach."

As if this all wasn't remarkable enough, Mechenbier didn't pick up throwing until last season.

"It was the beginning of seventh-grade year," Mechenbier explained. "It was probably around 2022. My first couple meets I think were just all power throws. I was going pretty far. So I think that's when my coach realized that I could probably be pretty good if I got form.

"We started off with a little bit of footwork on the glide, and a lot of ending work with my feet and just pushing off."

Despite her limited exposure to the craft, Mechenbier got all the way to the middle school state meet a year ago. She took third in shot put with an effort of 41-10 1/4. The state champion was another highly touted Ohioan, Rileigh Scarvelli of Learwood Middle School in Avon Lake, who threw 46-11. Scarvelli had the longest middle school discus throw in the country this spring according to MileSplit until that mark was overtaken recently by a thrower from Texas.

"It definitely gave me a confidence boost," Mechenbier said of her first state experience. "I felt like I could do a lot more than that after that. I felt like I could grow a lot more."

Mechenbier noted she has dabbled in the heavier high school shot put as that transition nears, including with high school throwers at SPIRE. She was around the 40 range with that implement.

"It was good," Mechenbier said. "It's definitely different."

Heading into weekend competition, again for perspective, no News-Herald coverage area girls high school shot putter has thrown 40-plus to date. There are, however, several throwers who should near or surpass that threshold by the postseason, including returning Division II state qualifiers in Beachwood's Madison Torbert and Geneva's Alyssa Palmisano.

Knowing that she could be competitive in high school throwing from Day 1 is an exciting prospect for Mechenbier.

The distinction of being the nation's top middle-school girls shot putter to date may not have sunken in yet. But Mechenbier can't wait to see where it all leads from here.

"I think just getting everything down better," Mechenbier said as far as improving. "And learning a little more about it. I think that will help me out a lot."