Perry duo discusses playing in front of college basketball recruiters at Section 7 Tournament

Sky's Harrison: ‘I'm blessed to say that I was coached by Pat Summitt' Sky’s Isabelle Harrison is the last active WNBA player who was coached by the legendary Pat Summitt. Harrison shares her favorite memories with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams and takes us back to the day Summitt told the team she had dementia.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/chicago-sky-isabelle-harrison-pat-summitt-tennessee/621706/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Sky's Harrison: ‘I'm blessed to say that I was coached by Pat Summitt'</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>

1:58 Now Playing Paused