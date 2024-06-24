Perry duo discusses playing in front of college basketball recruiters at Section 7 Tournament

- 2024 NBA Draft profile: Alex SarrAlex Sarr comes from a family of professional basketball players, and now it's his turn as he heads into the 2024 NBA Draft as the projected No. 1 pick.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nba/nba-draft-profile-alex-sarr/569027/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">2024 NBA Draft profile: Alex Sarr</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:41Now PlayingPaused
2024 NBA Draft: Where will Bronny James land? - With the 2024 NBA Draft set to take place this week, Kaz Famuyide of Fanatics sportsbook discusses three possible destinations for Bronny James.
Mic'd Up: Jayson Tatum becomes an NBA Champion - Hear Jayson Tatum's best mic'd up moments from Game 5 of the NBA Finals where the Celtics became the 2024 NBA Champions.
Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck walks down Causeway Street with the NBA Trophy - Fans cheered as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck walked down a street while carrying the NBA championship trophy during the basketball team's victory parade in Boston on Friday, June 21, at the beginning of the parade
Derrick White praises Mazzulla, 'Joe is a basketball genius' - Derrick White talks about Joe Mazzulla's three-point shooting philosophy and his message to the team during Game 3 of the NBA FInals.
Sky's Harrison: 'I'm blessed to say that I was coached by Pat Summitt' - Sky's Isabelle Harrison is the last active WNBA player who was coached by the legendary Pat Summitt. Harrison shares her favorite memories with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams and takes us back to the day Summitt told the team she had dementia.
"We did it!" | Celtics-Mavericks 2024 NBA Finals Recap - The mission to bring home Banner 18 is complete. A look back at the Celtics' series win over the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals.
Celtics win record-setting 18th NBA title, Brown takes home 2024 Finals MVP honors - The Celtics closed out the Mavericks at home in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals. Boston clinched its unprecedented 18th title and first since 2008.
Perry duo discusses playing in front of college basketball recruiters at Section 7 Tournament
Perry basketball's D'Andre Harrison and Bruce Branch discuss what they felt they showed college recruiters at the 2024 Section 7 Tournament.