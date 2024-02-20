Advertisement

Perry, Bedard debate: Does Maye's ‘raw' talent overcome concerns?

NBC Sports Boston

Phil Perry and Greg Bedard debate whether or not UNC QB Drake Maye's raw talent overcomes the real questions teams have about his make-up, especially if the Patriots have a chance to draft him with the third overall pick.

