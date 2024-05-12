Perry baseball drops state title game to powerhouse Washington, ends season as state runner-up

May 11—The Maroons were close to solving the puzzle that was Washington starting pitcher Tristin Babbitt.

On five occasions, Perry found itself with runners on base and less than two outs, including the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. All that was needed was a timely hit.

That big hit never came, and Perry met its match in the 3A State Championship Game, losing 4-0 to the Washington Warriors on Saturday afternoon at Shawnee High School.

Perry gave the ball to freshman pitcher Zane Wolfe, and he played damage control to keep the game within reach. The first pitch of the game was a double to left center field from Kade Norman, but he was picked off of third base to end the frame.

Wolfe allowed just one run in 4.1 innings. He surrendered four hits and issued three walks, but also recorded three strikeouts.

All of that was against a Warriors offense that averaged 10.6 runs per game over the final 12 games of the season.

"Lots of courage for a freshman to go out in the state finals and take the ball and go out there for four innings and basically keep them shut down," Perry coach Bret Bouher said.

Offensively, junior Whelan Carson accounted for two of the team's four hits — including a leadoff single in the fifth and a leadoff double in the seventh.

Perry trailed 1-0 going into the sixth inning, but a few errors helped supply Washington with three insurance runs to pull away and secure the win.

"It was a tough day for us, but the journey and the path that we've been on — when kids get a little bit away from this day, they'll look back on a great time and a great year," Bouher said.

Babbitt tossed a complete game shutout and struck out eight Maroon batters in the process.

It's now the third consecutive season that Washington has won the state title, cementing a dynasty under coach Jeff Kulbeth.

For Perry (37-7), this brings and end to its record-breaking season with the most wins in a single season in Perry baseball history. It was also the program's first ever appearance in the state championship game.

"This team's really special," Bouher said. "I'm lucky to be around them. It's the kids that do the work, the kids that do the job. Sometimes in baseball it doesn't bounce your way. Today the ball bounced a couple times the wrong way and they ended up getting us."

It all happened in Bouher's first season at the helm.

"We'll reload and go back to work," Bouher said. "I know that hurt, it hurts right now. We were so close to doing something so special, but what we did was special."

The 2023-24 athletic season for Perry's diamond sports included a state championship for Maroons softball in the fall and now a state championship runner up finish for Maroons baseball in the spring.

Bouher, who played baseball at Oklahoma State back in the 1980s, will have limited roster turnover next season with just four seniors departing. With a core of players returning and another offseason of development, Perry baseball will look to build on this season and not let it be a one-and-done situation.