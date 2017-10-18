Perron leads Vegas past the Sabres in overtime, 5-4

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- They may carry the label of an expansion team, but the Vegas Golden Knights certainly aren't playing like one.

In fact, they're the best team in the Western Conference.

David Perron scored two goals, including the game-winner with 1:08 left in overtime, to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

And with the win, Vegas (5-1-0) is the first Western Conference team to 10 points.

''I think it's a better team than people expected,'' Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said. ''The guys are working hard and chipping in, we've got some good hockey players. They're scoring goals and tonight we needed every one of them. They found a way in overtime after giving up three goals and found a way to win.''

The Golden Knights are tied with three other teams that have 10 points, sitting just behind Tampa Bay, which has 11.

Vegas is the second team in league history to win five of their first six games in their first season, joining the 1917-18 Montreal Canadiens.

But Tuesday's win didn't come easy, as the Sabres scored three third-period goals - two on a power play - in less than 10 minutes, including Evander Kane's game-tying goal with 8.9 seconds left in regulation.

''When we go back and look at the last 10 minutes when they scored three goals, they got a couple lucky goals, they got some power play goals,'' Gallant said. ''We took too many penalties in the last period. I gotta give the other team credit too.''

Reilly Smith had a goal and an assist for Golden Knights, while goalie Malcolm Subban, who was appearing in just his second game for the Golden Knights in place of Marc Andre Fleury, and making his fourth-ever NHL start, stopped 34 of 38 shots.

''You don't wanna over exert yourself, but at the same time you've got to be ready,'' Subban said. ''They got a lot of traffic to the net. The team helped me out a lot. It's a great team effort and we're just happy to get the win.''