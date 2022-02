The Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) The pass rushers did their best to steal the show from quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Kenny Pickett in the Senior Bowl. Cincinnati's Ridder threw two touchdown passes and the National team had eight sacks in a 20-10 victory over the American team Saturday. ''We didn't come out here to lollygag through it,'' Minnesota defensive lineman Boye Mafe said.