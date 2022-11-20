Perrion Winfrey: ‘This has been one of the worst years of my life’

The Cleveland Browns drafted defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey out of Oklahoma in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. To say that it has been a rocky journey for the rookie defensive tackle since then is an understatement despite the buzz he generated during his initial call with the Browns after being selected.

He has since been in the doghouse of the organization on multiple occasions, even leading to being benched for a game this season. Now, after being a healthy scratch for two weeks in a row, Winfrey missed all week with a head injury and is inactive once again. Winfrey himself has spoken out on Twitter today as well, stating “I can’t fake it this has been one of the worst years of my life…”

Winfrey finished the statement with “I won’t stop [though].” In need of an overhaul in the defensive tackle room, the Browns hope the back end of his tweet rings true.

I can’t fake it this been one of the worst years of my life … I WONT stop tho. — 🅿️errion Winfrey (@pdontplay) November 20, 2022

