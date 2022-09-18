Perrion Winfrey inactive for Browns after disciplinary action this week

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Friday that rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was held out of practice for disciplinary reasons and said no call had been made about his status for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

The Browns made that call on Sunday morning and Winfrey is inactive for the game. He played five snaps in the season-opening win over the Panthers.

Stefanski did not discuss what Winfrey did to merit disciplinary action and defensive end Myles Garrett said he was “behind my coach’s actions totally.” Garrett also said that Winfrey, who was a fourth-round pick this year, has to “learn how to be a pro” when asked about Stefanski’s decision.

Tackle Jack Conklin, quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Michael Woods II, running back D'Ernest Johnson, safety Richard LeCounte III, and tackle Chris Hubbard are the other inactives for the Browns on Sunday.

