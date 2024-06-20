Perpetually overlooked Eagle takes his place on most important list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Over the next few weeks leading up to training camp, we’ll be counting down the top 25 most important Eagles for the 2024 season.

It’s hard to believe but Milton Williams is already entering Year 4 of his career.

The 25-year-old has kind of flown under the radar since being drafted in the third round back in 2021. Williams is still probably best known from the scene in the Eagles draft room when then-senior football advisor Tom Donahoe didn’t seem too happy with the pick, wanting another defensive tackle in Alim McNeill, who went to the Lions. McNeill has turned into a starter in Detroit.

But Williams has been a pretty solid player for the Eagles over the last three seasons, even if the production isn’t always there. He has been a key part of the defensive line rotation and after the retirement of Fletcher Cox this offseason, the Eagles are going to be relying on Williams a bit more.

He’s actually the most experienced defensive tackle in the room.

“It’s amazing,” defensive line coach Clint Hurtt said this spring. “Yeah, he is the elder statesman in the room and he just turned 25 the other day. Milton’s been unbelievable. His work ethic and attention to detail. Asks a ton of questions; I love that about him. I tell him all the time, there’s no such thing as a dumb question. Ask it. You’re learning the game and still maturing.

“I think he has a very bright future in front of him. He does get overlooked a little bit but he’s definitely valued here, without question.”

Here’s a look at Williams’ first three years in the NFL:

2021: 17 games, 2 starts, 456 snaps, 2 sacks, 30 tackles, 6 TFLs, 6 QB hits

2022: 17 games, 0 starts, 395 snaps, 4 sacks, 36 tackles, 9 TFLs, 6 QB hits

2023: 16 games, 10 starts, 494 snaps, 1/2 sack, 42 tackles, 3 TFLs, 7 QB hits

What seemed to hurt Williams in 2023 were missed tackles. PFF charged him with five missed tackles last season after not having one in 2022.

But, overall, Williams has been a solid player for the Eagles and one they might want to give an extension to. Because this is Williams’ fourth and final year under contract. Of course, if Williams is able to play well in 2024, his value could continue to rise. And maybe he wants to go somewhere to be an unquestioned starter.

In Philly, so much of the focus at the defensive tackle position is on the Georgia products Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis and that makes sense. They were first-round picks. But Williams is a big part of the puzzle too and the Eagles will need him this season.

