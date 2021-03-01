Pernell McPhee wants to return to Ravens for 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pernell McPhee is one of several Ravens outside linebackers set to become a free agent on the 17th. But after spending four seasons elsewhere, McPhee wants to stay right where he is.

After he was selected in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, McPhee spent the first four years of his career in Baltimore, recording 17.0 sacks and winning Super Bowl XLVII.

McPhee then signed a five-year deal with the Bears, but was released after three seasons. He also spent a year with Washington before returning to Baltimore in 2019. McPhee re-signed on a one-year deal for 2020 and had his healthiest season in years, playing 15 games with 13 starts. He also had seven total tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss in Baltimore’s two playoff games.

“I think I had a good season on film, but on the stat sheet, I wish I could’ve finished more plays,” McPhee said, via Clifton Brown of the Ravens’ website. “I’ve never been a big stat guy, but I’d like to get my numbers up. I’ve got to get more than three sacks. I’ve got to get at least five or six. I want my quarterback hits up. That’s one of my offseason goals, to try to figure out how to get those numbers back up.

“I feel great. I finished the playoffs with my body feeling great. Actually, the playoffs were the best I felt all year and I think it showed on film.”

McPhee just turned 32 in December, but feels he has much left to give as he enters the 11th season of his career.

“Of course, the plan is to come back to Baltimore and continue to play some ball, help win a championship and build a dynasty,” McPhee said. “That’s the goal. Myself and my agent haven’t really talked about it yet. I’ve been chilling, taking care of my body. I’ll think about things, but my thought is really just on coming back.”

Pernell McPhee wants to return to Ravens for 2021 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Axogen, Inc. Promotes Peter J. Mariani to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

    ALACHUA, Fla., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, today announced the promotion of Peter J. Mariani to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Mariani has served as Axogen’s Chief Financial Officer since 2016. During this time, he has played a key role in the execution of Axogen’s strategy and in building the foundation for long-term growth, overseeing a number of initiatives that have strengthened the company’s capital structure, improved management processes, and expanded the company’s facilities and capabilities. “Pete’s leadership has had a meaningful impact on our company over the past five years,” said Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president of Axogen, Inc. “The ability to realize the full potential of our growth opportunity is driven by continued discipline in our business processes, resource allocation, and the execution of our key strategic initiatives. This expanded role recognizes Pete’s significant and ongoing contributions to Axogen’s growth and provides an opportunity for him to drive further improvements that support our ability to achieve our mission.” In his expanded role, Mr. Mariani will oversee the company’s Quality Assurance team in addition to his current organizational responsibilities, which include oversight of the Finance and Accounting, Investor Relations, Information Technology, and Program Management functions. About AxogenAxogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven, and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain. Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance® Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard Nerve Connector®, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard Nerve Protector®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; Axoguard Nerve Cap®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive® Soft Tissue Membrane, a processed human umbilical cord intended for surgical use as a resorbable soft tissue barrier. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea, and several other countries. Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events, or results based on various assumptions and management's estimates of trends and economic factors in the markets in which we are active, as well as our business plans. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “continue,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “goals,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to the expected impact of COVID-19 on our business, statements regarding our growth, product development, product potential, financial performance, sales growth, product adoption, market awareness of our products, data validation, our assessment of our internal controls over financial reporting, our visibility at and sponsorship of conferences and educational events. The forward-looking statements are and will be subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect our business and our market, particularly those discussed under Part I, Item 1A., “Risk Factors,” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended on Form 10-K/A, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as other risks and cautionary statements set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements are representative only as of the date they are made and, except as required by applicable law, we assume no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise. Contact:Axogen, Inc.Peter J. Mariani, Chief Financial Officerpmariani@axogeninc.comInvestorRelations@AxogenInc.com

  • Duke is running out of time to make the NCAA tournament, but can fix that this week

    Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils are finding out how college basketball’s other half lives.

  • NFL Draft Rumors: Might Mac Jones be selected ahead of Trey Lance?

    The Mac Jones hype train continues to gain steam, to the point where he may have leapfrogged Trey Lance in the eyes of one NFL coach.

  • Novavax COVID-19 shot could be cleared for U.S. use by May: CEO

    Novavax Inc's chief executive said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be cleared for use in the United States as soon as May if U.S. regulators authorize it based on data from the company's British trial, which could be completed as soon as April. But he added that talks with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are ongoing and the FDA may require that Novavax submit data from its U.S. trial, which could take an additional two months to read out and push back U.S. clearance to mid-summer. Novavax can already manufacture its shots at scale and will be able to have tens of millions of doses stockpiled and ready to ship in the United States when it receives authorization, Chief Executive Stanley Erck said.

  • Washington getting set to part ways with Alex Smith

    It looks like Alex Smith was correct when he said in GQ the Washington Football Team was shunning him. A divorce is near.

  • 2021 Colts Offseason Preview

    Hayden Winks analyzes what type of players the Colts are searching for on offense and defense this offseason. (Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Aaron Rodgers donates $1 million to help struggling businesses in hometown of Chico

    Aaron Rodgers donated $1 million to a fund that is helping small businesses in his hometown that are struggling amid COVID-19.

  • Power puncher Jairzinho Rozenstruik stresses patience in UFC's crowded heavyweight division

    The UFC has been feeding Rozenstruik a diet of strikers, with his last three opponents being Alistair Overeem, Ngannou and Junior dos Santos. On Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+), he’ll get another when he meets unbeaten Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 20 at Apex.

  • Jamal Murray admits he blew 4-on-1 in final seconds of Nuggets' wild loss

    The Nuggets are probably going to want this one back.

  • Sixers seek more energetic effort vs. slumping Pacers

    The Philadelphia 76ers will look to rebound from a disappointing loss when they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday. The Sixers fell 112-109 in overtime at home to the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. It's unclear whether Tobias Harris will be able to return from a right knee contusion.

  • NBA All-Star 2021 players: Who deserves the nod in fantasy?

    With the 2021 NBA All-Star game on the horizon, we look at fantasy basketball's All-Star squads.

  • Game Recap: Cavaliers 112, Sixers 109

    The Cavaliers defeated the 76ers, 112-109, in overtime. Darius Garland recorded a career-high 25 points (11 in overtime) and nine assists for the Cavaliers, while Joel Embiid tallied 42 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the 76ers in the losing effort. The Cavaliers improve to 13-21 on the season, while the 76ers fall to 22-12.

  • Hansel Emmanuel, a one-armed HS basketball player, shows incredible handles in trending video

    Hansel Emmanuel lit up the court at a weekend tournament shared widely on Twitter.

  • Seth Curry after beating Mavericks: 'They made a bad business decision' trading me to 76ers

    The Mavs traded Seth Curry to Philadelphia for a draft pick and Josh Richardson in November.

  • Sean McVay takes partial blame Jared Goff's decline with Rams: 'I could have done better'

    "There are certainly some moments that I know I could have done better really for our team and for Jared in particular.”

  • Deshaun Watson reportedly still wants trade after meeting with Texans coach David Culley

    Deshaun Watson has no desire to play for the Texans again.

  • Grizzlies seek to bounce back against reeling Rockets

    Most of what the Grizzlies displayed in their 28-point win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday vanished when the teams met in the second game of a back-to-back on Friday in Memphis. The most glaring area of regression came defensively, with the Grizzlies showing little of the tenacity that fueled their success the previous game. In their 119-99 loss to the Clippers, the Grizzlies allowed Los Angeles to shoot 55 percent, and for a team seeking a playoff berth following a three-season hiatus, consistency remains the buzzword for advancing that goal.

  • David Carr thinks Derek Carr’s team should trade for Russell Wilson

    Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has made it known through his agent that Wilson would accept a trade to one of four teams: Cowboys, Bears, Saints, Raiders. Former NFL quarterback David Carr, the older brother of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, had this to say about the quartet of teams on Russell’s wish list, in an item [more]

  • What does Alex Smith’s release mean for Washington’s salary cap?

    Washington saved $13.6 million by releasing Alex Smith, which now gives them the fourth-most cap-space in the NFL ahead of free agency.

  • Tiger Woods responds to golfers wearing his Sunday-red as he recovers from accident

    Tiger Woods responds to PGA Tour and LPGA golfers wearing his Sunday red as he recovers from last week's car accident in Los Angeles.