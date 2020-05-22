Pernell McPhee thinks Ravens defense is “going to be scary”

Pernell McPhee returned to the Ravens last year and helped the team earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs, but he couldn’t help them overcome the Titans in their first postseason game.

That left McPhee feeling that “what we did last year was ok, but it wasn’t acceptable” and he said that the loss to Tennessee lit a fire that made it an easy choice to re-sign with the team earlier this year. McPhee had 19 tackles and three sacks in seven games off the edge for Baltimore before a torn triceps ended his season.

The Ravens also acquired defensive linemen Derek Wolfe and Calais Campbell this offseason and McPhee thinks that the total package has the makings of an even better defense this time around.

“With the addition of Wolfe and big boy, Campbell, it’s going to be scary. I’m fired up about all the additions,” McPhee said, via the team’s website. “I can’t lie about that.”

In addition to the veteran newcomers, the Ravens also drafted linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison and defensive lineman Justin Madubuike to add even more pieces to a puzzle they hope will be difficult for opposing offenses to solve.

