Pernell McPhee reportedly on visit with Redskins

NFL free agency doesn't care about your brackets.

While you were watching UMBC, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee is currently on a visit with the Redskins:

Former #Bears LB Pernell McPhee is visiting the #Redskins, source said, on a visit that will continue to Monday. His first known visit of free agency. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2018

Pernell, 29, was drafted in 2011 out of Mississppi State by the Baltimore Ravens. He played there for three years before spending the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Pernell has 182 career tackles and 31 career sacks.

