Pernell McPhee reportedly on visit with Redskins

Cam Ellis
NBC Sports Washington

NFL free agency doesn't care about your brackets. 

While you were watching UMBC, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee is currently on a visit with the Redskins:

Pernell, 29, was drafted in 2011 out of Mississppi State by the Baltimore Ravens. He played there for three years before spending the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears

Pernell has 182 career tackles and 31 career sacks. 

RELATED: LOOKING AT THE 2019 REDSKINS FREE AGENTS

What to Read Next