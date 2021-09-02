The first time Pernell McPhee left the Ravens, it took him four years to return.

It was a much shorter absence for the linebacker the second time around. The Ravens announced McPhee has re-signed with the team after being cut on Tuesday.

McPhee takes one of the roster spots opened when wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin were placed on injured reserve. Tight end Eric Tomlinson also signed with the team.

McPhee signed a one-year deal to remain with the Ravens this offseason. He was a 2011 fifth-round pick who left after the 2014 season, but returned in 2019 after stints in Chicago and Washington. He had 53 tackles and six sacks over the last two seasons.

Pernell McPhee back with Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk