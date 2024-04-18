Permanent Edinburgh switch 'the right thing to do' - Price

Scotland scrum-half Ali Price says it's "nice to have stability" after he signed a one-year deal to stay at Edinburgh next season.

The 30-year-old has made 12 appearances for the capital club after signing on loan from Glasgow Warriors in November, and will make the switch permanent come the summer.

"It's exciting for me," he said. "It's also nice to have some stability and know what the next 12-15 months have in store.

"So far, I've enjoyed the change and I enjoy coming through here every day. I’m looking forward to the year ahead.

"At this stage of my career, I've played a lot of rugby and for me enjoyment is a massive part of coming to work.

"I enjoy the environment and, no matter the minutes you're playing, if you go into an environment you enjoy, that's important. I've got that here, so to be coming back next season is brilliant."

There were rumours linking Price with a move to France earlier this year, and while he refused to rule out a future transfer, he fully believes he has made the right choice to extend his stay with Edinburgh.

"It depends on the situation," he added. "These moments come round every two or three years when you might be off contract and you might be looking for a new challenge or a different league.

"At this stage, with my current situation, staying here - where I'm stable and enjoying it - is the right thing to do.

"There's a brilliant squad here and a brilliant group of boys that I know well. Especially with my home situation, it just makes sense. We could be talking in a year or two years' time and the situation could be different.

"A new challenge could be a conversation for another day, but for this period of my career and where we're at as a family, this is the right one."