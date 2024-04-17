Perkins singles in 8th to give Brewers 1-0 win over Padres, spoiling King’s stellar pitching

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Blake Perkins hit a single in the eighth inning to crack a scoreless game and lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

The hit spoiled a stellar start by Padres right-hander Michael King (2-1), who pitched a no-hitter through 6 2/3 innings.

King didn’t allow a runner past first base until the eighth inning, when Brice Turang stole second after hitting a single. King was charged with a run when Turang scored on Perkins’ single off Wandy Peralta.

King went 7 2/3 innings on the day, throwing 109 pitches. He struck out 10 batters and walked two.

The Brewers snapped a three-game losing streak and ended the Padres’ three-game winning streak.

Milwaukee right-hander Bryse Wilson, making his first start of the season, pitched shutout ball for 3 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking one.

Milwaukee reliever Abner Uribe (2-1) helped preserve the shutout in the eighth after giving up a leadoff triple to Matthew Batten. Uribe retired the next three hitters, punctuated by a bare hand grab he made of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s groundball and throwing him out by a step for the third out.

Joel Payamps earned his second save, pitching a perfect ninth.

Milwaukee has struggled to score lately. In six consecutive games from April 7 through Saturday, Milwaukee averaged nearly 10 runs per game (58 total). Since then, they scored four Sunday, three Monday, three Tuesday.

