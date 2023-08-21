The Peripheral season 2 gets scrapped by Prime Video despite renewal

The Peripheral has been axed by Prime Video, even though the streaming platform had previously renewed it for a second season.

Variety reports that the decision was "heavily influenced" by the writer and actor strikes going on in Hollywood. Allegedly, it is felt that even if the strikes end soon and production gets underway quickly, the show would not hit screens until late 2024 or 2025. The implication seems to be that any hype for the show's return would have died out by then.

The series, which starred Chloë Grace Moretz, Harry Potter's Katie Leung, and The Haunting of Bly Manor's T'Nia Miller, focused on a technologically advanced future where a link to an alternate reality is discovered.

There's a lot that season 1 set up to be followed up on in a second run, as well as plenty of source material to adapt with William Gibson's books.

Moretz previously told Digital Spy that she was excited to see what season 2 might have had in store, stating: "I think that there's a really large possibility for the idea of these stubs and what does it look like to be able to use them? What if they could be in different stubs at different times? What does that really look like?

"I think there's just a huge way to build out the world, and to, I think, get them out of just London and get us into other cities. I really think that would be a fun thing to see, too. What does the rest of the future world look like?"

Lisa Joy, who ran the show alongside Jonathan Nolan, said that they had envisioned doing three seasons of the show.

However, with cases of shows being picked up by other streamers or other platforms for revivals, perhaps there's hope for a return some time in the future.

The Peripheral season 1 is available to stream now on Prime Video.

