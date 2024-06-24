Perin snubs Mourinho’s Fenerbahce as Juventus work on new deal

Mattia Perin has rejected a lucrative offer from Fenerbahce as he waits to pen a new contract with Juventus, reports detail.

The 31-year-old Italian goalkeeper has carved out a spot for himself in the Bianconeri over the last few years, proving himself a reliable and mature second-choice option in the Piedmont capital, filling in when needed and performing well enough.

In recent weeks, six Serie A teams tried to tempt Perin to move away from Juventus – Fiorentina, Genoa, Monza, Como, Parma and Atalanta – but the goalkeeper has politely rejected their offers, wanting to move forward and sign a new contract with Juventus.

Perin snubs Fenerbahce

Page 24 of today’s Tuttosport details how Perin also snubbed a lucrative offer from Fenerbahce, who were ready to offer him a contract worth around €3m net per season, double what he earns at Juventus. He again rebuffed the proposal, preferring to stay in Turin.

Bianconeri director Cristiano Giuntoli appreciates his role at the club and is working to set up a new two-year contract with an option for a third year, linked to appearances.