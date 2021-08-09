Perham man arrested

Aug. 9—The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office responded to a multiple injury crash on Thursday at approximately 6:10 a.m. northeast of Perham.

The sheriff's office said 34-year-old Yeldin Aguilar was northbound on County Highway 53 and did not stop at a stop sign. While a 33-year-old female driver from Menahga was westbound on County Highway 8 and struck Aguilar on the passenger side.

The vehicle the Menahga woman was driving rolled several times to the northwest of the intersection. The vehicle Aguilar was driving was occupied by three people. The sheriff's office said after the initial impact the Menahga woman struck a utility pole causing additional front-end damage.

The woman was transported by Perham Ambulance to Perham Health Clinic and suffered a fractured neck, leg and ankle, and was later transported to Sanford in Fargo. Yeldin Aguilar, 34, of Perham, was arrested for criminal vehicular operation, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving without a license. The injuries to the three other occupants of Aguilar's vehicle are unknown at this time.