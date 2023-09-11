What the perfume designer for cult brand Aesop did next

Fillion has branched out on his own, with his concept brand, Arpa: The Institute of Synaesthesia - Alex Cretey Systermans

The Parisian neighbourhood of Pantin, a French version of Brooklyn, is intersected by gritty, graffitied Rue Cartier Bresson. Stand outside no 74, a former flour factory, and you would never guess the alchemy that takes place inside.

‘Knock at the big black door,’ are my WhatsApped instructions. I do, and the door swings open, speakeasy style, to reveal the multisensory world of perfume maker Barnabé Fillion. He rose to fame as the nose of Aēsop, the cult Australian cosmetics house that was bought by L’Oréal in a record-breaking $2.5 billion deal this year.

Fillion is blessed with Robert Pattinson-style good looks softened by a hipster beard and a gentle smile. His style majors on grandpa chic: cable knits, colourful crocheted sweaters and slightly crumpled linen shirts hang off the former model’s 6ft 2in frame. He has perfected the French art of appearing not to try too hard. He splits his time between Paris and Kyoto, constantly on the move. If tonight he’s mingling at Milan’s Salone del Mobile, tomorrow he’ll be hiking in the Dolomites.

His office-laboratory is similarly eclectic, with art deco and brutalist architecture, sculptures, retro music, well-thumbed books and, of course, scents. There’s a chunky Gerrit Rietveld chair at the entrance, several minimalist Charlotte Perriand lamps, and a block of black-and-white travertine as a central table. All of these could be triggers for a new creation, for when he works, he says, ‘I have to go inside my memory, almost like a meditation.’

Fillion was brought in to relaunch Aēsop’s fragrance line in 2012, remaking its first scent, Marrakech, which was launched in 2005. Since then, he has dreamt up 15 perfumes for the brand, drawing inspiration from his travels: citrusy petitgrain from Morocco, clean neroli from Greece, peppery shiso from Japan, and rich tuberose from Mexico, all from natural ingredients.

‘Each time I make a perfume, there is a period when I am overseas, conceptualising, followed by a period at home in Paris, in the laboratory, experimenting and formulating,’ he says. At one of our meetings Fillion wafts into the room smelling of something spicy that I cannot identify. He explains he is trying a new ingredient, an essential oil derived from kuromoji, Japanese camphor.

The association with Aēsop catapulted him to superstar status within the fragrance world, and in the years since, his creations have included an eau de toilette for Paul Smith, candles for Rick Owens, and perfumed drawer-liner paper for Lemaire; he has collaborated with the Estée Lauder-owned perfume brand Le Labo; Scotch whisky maker Royal Salute recently commissioned him to craft scents inspired by its rarest distillations; while artists such as Anicka Yi, Pedro Reyes and Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster, have hired him to create bespoke scents for their installations.

Fillion’s superpower is synaesthesia, a condition in which the senses cross so you can taste shapes or smell colours. ‘When I smell one ingredient, I see textures or colours,’ he says. ‘It’s how I built my olfactory memory to be able to blend.’

He came to perfume by chance. The son of a Parisian dentist, he spent hours as a teenager blending fragrances and home remedies using herbs and plants. After a stint as a model, he trained as a photographer’s assistant in his early 20s for Helmut Newton and Sarah Moon: ‘I was very young and lucky to work with such inspiring masters’, he says. He enjoyed photography but it wasn’t his forte. ‘My photos were blurry with mostly a bad texture,’ he says modestly. (His Instagram tells a different story.)

Building on his youthful experiments with potion-making, he studied botany and phytotherapy in Switzerland, and became fascinated with how olfactory molecules can treat memory problems; some say essential oils can even help those with autism, who tend to have heightened senses and may find vetiver and lavender calming. ‘That medicinal function really awoke my passion,’ he says now. At 26 he became an apprentice to Christine Nagel, the Hermès nose. ‘She taught me how to work with industry, so when I make a formula to see it as a bigger scale production,’ he recalls.

Aēsop was founded in the late 1980s by a Greek-born Melbourne hairdresser, Dennis Paphitis, a pioneer of ‘clean beauty’ products. Wanting to mask the smell of ammonia in hair dyes in the salon, he began making his own hair products, scented with rosemary and sage and sold in plain bottles, lined up in rows for a zen aesthetic. Clients snapped them up and skincare products followed. By 1996 Paphitis had quit hairdressing to build the Aēsop brand.

Fillion’s methods chimed with those of Paphitis and he joined the company, first in Paris and later in its Melbourne headquarters. The year he joined, Paphitis sold 65 per cent of the business to Brazilian cosmetics company Natura & Co for $71.6 million. This April’s sale to L’Oréal was reportedly completed in the teeth of competition from French luxury behemoth LVMH and Japan’s Shiseido Co. And although Fillion didn’t benefit personally from the deal, he is delighted with its success. ‘The sale was such an achievement, after nearly 40 years of work,’ he says. He works for the company still and is a loyal ambassador: I clock a bottle of the cult rosemary, cedar and mandarin Resurrection handwash by the basin in his studio.

Fillion elevated Aēsop from a maker of skincare to one with an elite fragrance line, offering 50ml eaux de parfum for £140 each. Its brown bottles with their Helvetica and Optima fonts are in the bathrooms of the chicest hotels, aestheticians and cocktail bars; empty Aēsop bottles sell on eBay for £19.99 a pop.

And now Fillion has branched out on his own, with his concept brand, Arpa: The Institute of Synaesthesia. ‘Arpa has become a way for me to combine what I learnt with Aēsop with art, fashion and music,’ he says. The name evokes a blending of the senses on various levels: ‘harp’ in Spanish and Italian, it also nods to the ARP 2500, a pioneering analog synthesizer from the 1970s, as well as the German-French sculptor Jean Arp.

He creates his concoctions in his Paris lab, an electric glass door sealing the blending area from the office. The yellow-tiled walls of the apothecary where he extracts and macerates are lined with brown glass vials containing everything from calamus root essence to caraway seed tincture, and each perfume is made from up to 50 ingredients. A woody incense fills the air, made for Aēsop in Kyoto in partnership with Shoyeido, one of Japan’s oldest manufacturers.

Music is key to Fillion’s creative process. Suspended from the ceiling of his lab is a 5ft-high 1929 Western Electric 16A cinema speaker. Nearby stands a cabinet of well-loved vinyl records with an emphasis on vintage electronica: Ariel Kalma, Yves de Mey, Bernard Parmegiani, Dario Dell’Aere and Kim Gordon. ‘Clients, friends, musicians and collaborators come to smell perfume and listen to music,’ he says. ‘The oscillation of soundwave frequencies corresponds to other sensorial wavelengths.’

The first Arpa products were a septet of 50ml perfumes in editions of 500, with modishly abstract names such as Matter and Manta. The flacons are hand-blown by east London glass maker Jochen Holz, their colours referencing the top, middle and base notes of each perfume, ‘so that the scent and colour reinforce each other,’ says Fillion. Each comes with its own piece of electronic music, for which Fillion worked with composers. And they are all inspired by a specific geographic location.

Manta, which uses cedar, frankincense and petitgrain bigarade, comes in a translucent blue-green decanter, and is associated with a remote stretch of Greenland shoreline. The scent is fresh and mineral, simultaneously rich and dense.

Talking about scent is hard but Fillion manages it in his uniquely poetic way. ‘To me, it brings to mind being under the sea, then the change of light and temperature as a manta swims by,’ he explains. ‘It’s an olfactory aquatic illusion.’ Soothing music by Cédric Streuli titled ‘I Saw the Manta’ is the perfume’s theme tune. ‘I had to imagine I was deep under the sea, or in the belly of a whale,’ says Streuli, a young electronic artist from the Swiss Alps, also known as Buvette, of the 8½-minute track, which can be bought on vinyl.

Priced at €266, each fragrance comes in a sleek olive-green box with a cream sheet detailing its description, its geographical coordinates and a URL for its soundscape. The scent is contained in a 50ml smoky grey glass dropper bottle, with an additional small glass funnel.

Fans of Aēsop may recognise ingredients such as petitgrain, extracted from the leaves and green twigs of the bitter orange tree – ‘a very uplifting scent for the nervous system’, says Fillion. ‘Both Aēsop and Arpa are informed by natural medicine, so they have lots in common.’

Moving on from music, his next seven perfumes will be paired with an original sculpture by Mexican conceptualist Mario García Torres. As well as its Paris flagship, Arpa has a research space in Mexico City in the historic Casa Möbius, the studio of the late modernist architect Ernesto Gómez Gallardo. A third Arpa space is set to open this year in Kyoto.

Fillion hopes Arpa will become as much a music label and art platform, as it is a perfume brand. As he says, ‘At the moment, we have no rules.’

