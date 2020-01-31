Who is performing 2020 Super Bowl halftime show? Date, live stream info

It's the most important event on Sunday ... the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

OK, so it's the second-most important event of the day.

The mid-game entertainment will be headlined by music artists Jennifer Lopez and Shakira who said in recent interviews the performance will be a special one.

J. Lo spoke to the media during a press conference in Miami and highlighted the 49ers saying it was an honor the team is run by women, and there are two Latina women headlining the halftime show -- something Lopez said was particularly powerful.

They also said they will be praying for the family of the late Kobe Bryant on Sunday during all festivities.

It might be a lot of pressure being sandwiched in between a polarizing Super Bowl with San Francisco facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami, but if anyone can handle it, it's them.

The duo didn't give out too many details as to what the performance will entail in addition to some hints on social media. But we do know the musical talents of Demi Lovato will open up the big game as she sings the national anthem.

Here's how to watch Super Bowl LIV between the 49ers and Chiefs, both online and on TV.

When: Sunday, Feb. 2 after the second quarter.

TV: FOX

Online: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





