PERFECTION! Neshannock High softball team caps undefeated season with PIAA gold

Jun. 15—UNIVERSITY PARK — The Neshannock High softball team is perfect ... again.

The Lady Lancers captured the PIAA Class 2A championship after defeating South Williamsport, 12-2, on Friday at Penn State University's Nittany Lion Softball Park. The game ended in the fifth inning because of the mercy rule.

Neshannock finishes its perfect season with an overall record of 26-0. The Lady Lancers finished undefeated in 2022 and now add state title No. 3 to the program's resume.

"It's just great. Jaidon (Nogay) and I were just talking about how she keeps using the word amazing. It really is amazing," Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. "It's an amazing feeling, it's an amazing group of girls, it's an amazing coaching staff. Just being able to be with this group and make that happen is just an amazing feeling."

The win also was Lash's 100th career as a head coach and she reflected on both state title wins.

"You just don't want to take anything for granted," Lash said. "You don't want to come in too relaxed but we did talk to the girls about 'You should be relaxed.' I think being here once, that's great. It kind of sets you up to come in and maybe have some success the second time. The seasons though, if you look at the records 26-0. What's different? As we were walking off the field after the team picture I looked at my husband (Kit Lash) and Donny (Nogay) and said 'I don't know why I'm so emotional over this one,' I just couldn't quit crying. I said I guess it's my 100th win and that's just really in five years being head coach, six with the COVID year. That 100th win at the biggest stage was just a great feeling."

Neshannock's Addy Frye (19-0) was victorious in the pitcher's circle. Frye went the distance and surrendered four hits, two runs — both earned — and had one walk and seven strikeouts.

"It feels so great. This team has worked so hard," Frye said on the win. "We put so much time and effort into getting back here. It's totally amazing to do it with such a special group of girls."

South Williamsport connected with Frye's pitches early in game and her defense backed her up in the top of the first inning.

"We've been really talking about it, the last couple of days, is just the fact that we're not facing a team that's going to be weak," Lash said. "I said these are big hitters. I watched some film on them. Almost top to bottom of their lineup I think can hit it to the fence. We were prepared. We know that we can make the throws in; we can get throws in. If they score, then we've got to answer when we get up."

Neshannock's sticks wasted little time putting the ball in play. In the bottom of the first inning, Frye got things started with a battle in the batter's box and connected on the 11th pitch to bring home Jaidon Nogay.

"My first at bat, I knew I was going to see lots of inside pitches," Frye said. "If they did any scouting, I've been getting jammed a lot. Kyle (Piper) said 'You're going to see a lot of screwballs,' so I just kept fouling one off until I got one that I liked."

Neshannock's Gabby Quinn hit a single in the bottom of the first inning to lift her team to a 2-0 lead heading into the second inning.

"It's unbelievable," Quinn said on becoming a two-time state champ. "We came into this year not expecting anything; coming off a hard loss last year. All the girls just came to practice this year. We were like, 'Hey, we're going to do everything we can. We're going to go as far as we can.' It didn't matter, but whatever we did we were going to have fun. It's unbelievable that just a couple girls who just wanted to have some fun and play softball came out and did something incredible like this not once but twice."

In the top of the second inning, Frye retired South Williamsport's 4-5-6 batters via strikeout.

South Williamsport got on the board in the top of the third inning after Gianna Goodman singled to bring home a run and cut Neshannock's lead to 2-1. A miscued pickoff advanced Goodman to third and Alizabeth Schuler brought her home to knot the game at two.

Not to be deterred by one rough inning, Nogay reached first and Frye roped one out of the park to regain the two-run lead in the bottom of the third inning.

"Going into the box, I knew Jaidon did her job getting on the base," Frye said. "I just had to see a pitch and do my job."

The bottom of the fourth inning spelled the end of the game for South Williamsport (24-3). With no outs, Neshannock's Callie Biondi started things off with a double which was followed by Ali Giordano reaching first on an error.

"Callie Biondi, my gosh, (that's) the most power I've seen from her all year and what a great start with Callie," Lash said. "Just how aggressive each one of the players then came up to bat...I loved Ali (Giordano) and then Katherine (Nativio). What a game for both of them offensively. I'm just so proud of them because sometimes they have their struggles and maybe they aren't happy with how they've performed, but today they should be smiling ear to ear."

Katherine Nativio singled to bring home Biondi in the bottom of the fourth inning to make the score 5-2.

South Williamsport's Schuler walked Miley Anderson in the bottom of the fourth inning to load the bags. Nogay hit a double to clear the bases and raise the score to 8-2.

"Honestly, I didn't think about it a lot because I thought I would get nervous in the box," Nogay said on clearing the bases. "I cleared my mind, stepped in the box, waited for a pitch I'd like to come and gave it everything I had."

Gabby Perod doubled in the fourth inning to bring home Nogay.

"It's amazing," Perod said of the win. "I'm so excited. This has been my life. I love this team. They're like family to me. It's perfect to end like this."

The final three runs of the fourth inning came from Quinn on a three-run homer. The first pitched she connected with that went out of the park was a foul, but then got the home run on the next pitch.

"She threw me a couple first pitches and they were all high and I was like, 'Okay, walk.' Then, she threw that one and I was like 'Hey, that's a good pitch.' Then she threw another one and I was like 'Okay. I got ahold of that one,'" Quinn said. "One of our coaches actually yelled 'If she pitches it there again, take it for a ride,' I was laughing and everything. I stepped in the box and I just definitely wasn't expecting it. But, it's just all of these girls push me at every practice and I go to all of the coaches and they always tell me what to do. It's just the hard work that paid off for everybody, not just that, and that's just one of the moments you saw it."

Neshannock's four seniors — Abigale Measel, Giordano, Nativio and Perod — first experienced winning state gold as sophomores in 2022. Now, they finish their career at Neshannock with another state title.

"I think we're all really going to miss this whole place," Perod said. "We're really going to miss Neshannock softball and what it's done for us. We're going to keep in touch because we're all pretty much best friends."

Lash said replacing her seniors is "going to be rough," adding, "(It's) big shoes to field. Oh my gosh, Gabby Perod...I don't know if you ever find another catcher like her. (I) love her to death. I call her 'Psycho Sally.' We love each other. She's just the craziest personality, you never know what you're going to get and that I know is a kid you just will never find another one. That's going to be really hard. Ali, Kat and Abigale, they just do their part and they play their part well. We have some good freshmen coming up but I don't know that younger kids understand how big this is and those girls do. We're just going to have to restart probably some time in August and just start having those conversations with younger kids like 'Hey, this is what we like to do.' It's going to be tough."