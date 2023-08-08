How do you follow up perfection? CAL football is about to find out

It's a question that's been asked before at Christian Academy of Louisville: How does the Centurions' football team follow up perfection?

Head coach Hunter Cantwell and company aren't trying to replicate last season's 15-0 run to a Class 3A state championship. Starting quarterback Cole Hodge said the team has already accepted the fact that "this year is not going to be perfect" with 11 starters from the 2022 squad gone and a more difficult schedule in store.

Yet, Cantwell has CAL thinking even bigger. Keep your running clocks, your shutouts and your spotless records.

These Centurions want to be the first in school history to win back-to-back rings on the gridiron. Their coach believes that's possible but expects growing pains.

"It's just about focusing on getting to that last game in December," Cantwell said, "and giving ourselves a chance to repeat."

Cantwell, who played quarterback at the University of Louisville from 2005-08, has been in this situation before. In 2019, he was hired at CAL to replace another former Cardinals signal-caller, Stefan LeFors, who as coach the year prior ran the table for the school's second Class 2A championship in three years.

Making the jump to Class 3A, the Centurions went 7-5 and fell to DeSales 30-7 in the second round of the playoffs. That 2019 team, like the 2023 bunch, returned its starting quarterback, Anthony Sabatino, who as a senior threw for 202 more yards (2,113), six more touchdowns (24) and three fewer interceptions (seven) than he did during the undefeated 2018 season.

Hodge, an East Carolina commit, torched those numbers last year as a junior. He amassed 2,949 yards and a KHSAA-best 48 touchdowns through the air while throwing only four interceptions across 232 attempts — and used his legs to rack up another 711 yards and nine scores. CAL led the state with 48.5 points per game.

Cantwell said Hodge is "ready for Division I football today" after the 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior spent the summer refining his ability to decipher coverages. His position coach, former Louisville star and NFL veteran Chris Redman, guides him with this mantra: "The biggest obstacle now would be complacency."

Fortunately for the Centurions, Hodge is not one to rest on his laurels. Two days after beating Bardstown in the Class 3A final, for example, he suited up with the boys basketball team for the third game of its 2022-23 season.

"Just chopping wood — trying to get better every day," he said. "The ultimate goal is a state championship."

Much will be asked of Hodge while he orchestrates an offense that returns its top three receivers but lost a trio of linemen and starting running back Gavin Copenhaver, who accounted for 1,527 total yards and 28 touchdowns; but senior wideout Justin Ruffin said Hodge's presence in the huddle makes weathering the roster turnover "a whole lot easier for everybody."

"All you have to do is take care of your assignment, and he's gonna get the ball to you," said Ruffin, an Army commit who caught 38 passes for 735 yards and 12 scores last year. "He's gonna get all the guys together (and) be that leader on offense."

As for Ruffin, he plans on taking his leadership up a notch on the other side of the ball as one of only four returning starters on a CAL defense that allowed just 7.3 points per game and posted six shutouts in 2022. Senior lineman Alex Ullom is the lone holdover from last year's front seven; while the team's two other top receiving threats, juniors Trey Cotton and Connor Hodge, rejoin Ruffin in the secondary after combining for 66 tackles and nine interceptions as sophomores.

Copenhaver's absence will be felt defensively, too. He anchored the Centurions' linebacker corps with a team-high 118 tackles, 24 of which resulted in a loss of yards, forced three fumbles and picked off a pass.

Ruffin said there's no replacing a player as "special" as Copenhaver, but he's bullish on shifty sophomore tailback Jeffrey Vazzana and the other first-year starters.

CAL's average margin of victory last year, 41.2 points, gave these players opportunities to log snaps they wouldn't have gotten in more competitive games. Now, they must apply what they learned.

"I know for sure, if I was in that position, I'd be ready to show out," Ruffin said. "I know all of them are hungry and they're ready to go."

Cantwell said CAL is in the first year of a new scheduling contract cycle. Trying to piece together a 2023 slate after last year's undefeated run, in his words, "was not easy."

The end result: 10 teams that went a combined 66-55 in 2022, including Elizabethtown (3A, 8-4), Lexington Christian (2A, 9-5), Manual (6A, 9-3) and Owensboro (5A, 11-3) for non-district play. The Centurions' opponents last year, by comparison, finished a combined 50-66.

In the rough going, however, Cantwell sees a silver lining. The new starters will have to "grow up quickly."

"(It's) gonna test us early and often," he said. "We know there's some really, really good teams in 3A that are very capable of beating us, so hopefully this schedule gets us ready for those teams and gets us ready for the playoffs."

CAL now shares a district with one of those teams, Central, which returns 19 starters from a team that reached last year's Class 4A semifinals. The Centurions host the Yellow Jackets, who won six Class 3A state titles from 2007-18, on Oct. 13 in what could be a postseason preview.

Central head coach Marvin Dantzler told The Courier Journal he hopes the Louisville teams are "playing for it all at the end." Until he sees how his group handles imperfection, Cantwell is playing the underdog card.

"In our eyes, they're the favorite," he said. "(We) gotta make sure that, when they come to us for district play, that we're ready to go. We're excited and think the schedule will give us that opportunity."

