Perfect ten: Sensational rookie Cody Bellinger and steady pitching help Dodgers get rolling

When you're as hot as the Dodgers are right now, no path to victory seems too farfetched. On Sunday, the reigning NL West champions spotted the Rockies a 5–0 lead through three innings, then clawed their way back to win 12–6. Trailing 6–4 in the seventh, they plated three runs against reliever Adam Ottavino, all of which scored on wild pitches, and they added two more in similar fashion as Colorado manager Bud Black let his suddenly erratic reliever twist in the wind. After Black finally summoned closer Greg Holland, the Dodgers capped their scoring when Kenley Jansen—who had entered with one out in the eighth and a mere one-run lead—doubled in a run, the first of his major league career. The win was their 10th straight, and they own the NL's best record at 51–26 (.662).

The Dodgers have gotten to this point thanks to a collection of remarkable team and individual feats. In honor of their current streak, here are 10 that stand out.

Ten consecutive wins

Since losing to the Indians 12–5 in Cleveland on June 15, the Dodgers have sandwiched three-game sweeps of the Reds and Rockies around a four-game sweep of the Mets. They're the third team to win 10 straight this year, after the Rangers (May 9–19) and Astros (11 straight from May 25–June 5).

This marks the first time the Dodgers have won at least 10 straight since 2006, when they won 11 in a row. The franchise record since moving to Los Angeles is 13, set from May 21–June 1, 1962 and matched from Sept. 16–30, 1965. During their years in Brooklyn, the record was 15, from Aug. 29–Sept. 6, 1924.

A 16–1 run

Prior to the aforementioned June 15 loss in Cleveland, the Dodgers had won six straight over the Nationals, Reds and Indians, meaning that they've won 16 out of 17. The last Dodgers team to do so was in 2006; that team, which extended their run to 17–1, ended up winning the NL West but bowing to the Mets in the Division Series. The Twins had a 19–1 run earlier that year. Since then, only the 2009 Rockies (17–1) and 2013 Tigers (16–1) have had streaks as good or better than the Dodgers’ current run.

41–14

On April 26, Hunter Pence's 10th inning sacrifice fly off Ross Stripling gave the Giants a 4–3 win and dropped the Dodgers to 10-12. Since then, they've won 41 out of 55 games, for a .745 winning percentage; that's just over a third of a season at a 121-win pace. That streak is two wins better than next-best 55-game tear in the majors this year, by the Astros, and one win better than the best streak in the majors last year (by the Giants).

The last team to go 41–14 over a 55-game stretch was the 2015 Blue Jays, while the last to best that was the 2013 Dodgers, who went 46–10 over a 56-game stretch—including a 42-8 run, matching the majors’ best 50-game run since the 1942 Cardinals—and kicked off what's now a four-year streak of division titles. If they can continue to outpace the Rockies (47–31) and Diamondbacks (48–28), in a division that recalls the 2015 NL Central, they'll become just the sixth team to win five straight after the A's (1971–75), Braves (1995–2005), Indians (1995–99), Yankees (1998–2006) and Phillies (2007–11).

Home Sweet Home

Sunday’s win was the Dodgers’ 11th straight at home—two shy of the Dodger Stadium record set in 1993 and matched in 2009. The team is currently 32–10 (.762) at home, the best in the majors since the 1998 Yankees (62–19, .765), and miles better than the best LA-era home record (.679, 55–26), set in 2015. The franchise record for home winning percentage is .779 (60–17) set at Ebbets Field in 1953, while the major league record is .805 (62–15) by the 1932 Yankees.

Seventeen straight games with a homer

Even in that June 15 loss, the Dodgers hit a home run, so they've now homered in 17 straight games, matching the Los Angeles era record set in 1960 (though they went just 8–9 in that stretch) but still a ways off the franchise record of 24, set in Brooklyn in 1953 (they went just 13–11 then, but did wind up winning the NL pennant). The major league record for consecutive games with a homer is 27, set by the 2002 Rangers; last year, the Padres and Cardinals became the third and fourth teams since 1953 to homer in 25 straight games; the 1994 Tigers and 1998 Braves did so as well.

Read More