A perfect storm of offensive improvement, Cowboys weathered multiple troughs

One of earliest and best lessons in following football came decades ago, in my brief time as a news photographer. I was assigned to record a game featuring Edinburg High in South Texas and tasked with interviewing the Bobcats head coach, Richard Flores, at the half.

Flores was the dean of South Texas coaches, known for his creative offenses. On this day, his team was trailing at the half to a vastly inferior opponent. I asked him if he planned any major adjustments and anticipated some juicy strategic dish. His simple answer surprised me.

“No” he said, “we don’t need to change anything. We just need to do what we do better.” They did, rallying for a late win.

Flores’ understatement brings to mind the hand wringing and brain twisting from the Cowboys faithful this past month. The offense has struggled to move and to score. And fans have reached for their pat explanations:

It’s the quarterback, who’s lost his touch

It’s his receivers, who have suffered COVID, a concussion and the dropsies

It’s the offensive coordinator, who’s lost his magic touch

It’s the offensive line, shuffled to an extreme extent, and which misses Tyron Smith

It’s the running backs, who are dinged and in Ezekiel Elliott’s case, possibly declining.

In reality, it’s been all of these factors. Each hit the Cowboys after the New England win in October and while no single factor is wholly responsible for the decline, they all combined to drop point production by over a touchdown per game.

Multiple Deficiencies, but Singular Scapegoats

It’s human nature to seek out easier answers and to push away more complex explanations, but in this case each of these factors played a part. The line, missing Smith and then offensive line guru Joe Philbin, lost its first down push. Where Dak Prescott and Kellen Moore counted on 2nd-and-2s and 2nd -and-1s in the early season, the backs were hitting walls of defenders on 1st downs now, leading to 2nd and long situations, which took most of Moore’s flexibility away.

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

This put more pressure on Prescott, who was nursing an injured calf. His accuracy suffered and he in turn lost reps with Amari Cooper, who missed two games with COVID, and CeeDee Lamb, who missed a start after suffering a concussion in the Kansas City loss. It’s hard to say if there’s a causal relationship between Lamb’s knock and his performance but he dropped an unusual amount of passes upon his return. He let three hit the ground in the win over the Giants last week.

These unit declines put more pressure on Moore, as the plays that had worked so effectively before now fizzled. Social media and radio rippers slurred the suddenly former wonderkid, cruelly demoting him to Garrett or Linehan status.

The amount of magical thinking rose with every passing week of middling play. “More creativity is needed!” “The team needs to pass the ball a lot more!” “The team needs to run the ball more, because the quarterback is in over his head!”

The contradictory theories multiplied, but Mike McCarthy and his staff knew what Richard Flores and every quality coach knows.

The Cowboys just needed to do what they do better.

Baby Steps Lead to a Quantum Leap in Scoring

The Washington blowout may have looked instantaneous but it was a few weeks in the making. Philbin’s return coincided with Smith’s return from an ankle sprain. The line still struggled with run blocking, but its pass protection took a step in the right direction.

One personnel change remained. Connor Williams was re-inserted at left guard, after a penalty plagued mid-season. Connor McGregor’s stint at left guard had cost Dallas critical mobility. Both Smith and Williams are agile pullers, while McGregor is not. This limited the movement of runs to the left side. Even though Smith re-injured his ankle, Williams gave the line more mobility and better pass blocking.

The line made a modest improvement against New York. Tony Pollard was back from a foot injury and the offense showed on a couple of series that it could again gain first downs on the ground. This could not be sustained for four quarters.

Against Washington, the line was the first unit to show it was back to something resembling health. On the second possession, Moore opened with two effective runs. On 1st-and-10, Dallas lined up in an 11 formation with two receivers left, tight end Dalton Schultz on the right with Amari Cooper flanking him, and Elliott in the backfield with Prescott.

The call involved cross blocking on the right edge. Schultz blocked down on the defensive end, while right guard Zach Martin and right tackle La’el Collins pulled outside of Schultz. Collins blocked out on the corner to his side and Martin folded back and nullified the middle linebacker. Elliott followed them around the edge and gained eight yards.

On 2nd-and-2, Moore called counter OT to the same right side. While the center and right side of the line blocked down to their left, the left tackle Terence Steele and the left guard Williams pulled to the right side and led Elliott for another eight-yard gain.

The mobility and the power that had been missing on first down runs was back. Dallas first two first-down runs went for eight and nine yards. More such carries followed. The short downs that made Moore look so clever and which made Prescott so effective on second-down play action calls were back. In 2nd-and-short the defense did not know Dallas’ tendencies. Would they run? Would they pass?

All because the line resumed doing what it had been doing, only better. With Smith returning this week, that mobility and flow could improve even further.

Fit and In Sync

The following drive showed the refit in the passing game. Three elements re-established themselves. First, Dallas regained its rhythm as a short passing attack. It seems counter-intuitive, since the Cowboys were among the league leaders in explosive plays before their recent offensive slowdown, but they build on a short, timing passing attack, with explosive plays coming as a byproduct of teams over committing to stopping their flow.

Go back to the Atlanta blowout, the last big win before Sunday, and you’ll see a breakdown of one of their signature drives. It alternated power sets with spread sets, but the types of passes were all the same, short darts in between zones and in front of man coverage. When blitzes were anticipated, longer passes downfield were completed.

Look at the passing production on Dallas’ first scoring drive:

Five yards to Cooper

10 yards to Schultz

23 yards to Cooper on a defensive offsides play

Five yards to Schultz

Five yards to Elliott for a touchdown

Deliberate and quick. Dallas went no-huddle for much of this drive, keeping Washington in a base look, and then Prescott riddled the short zones with completions. He didn’t suffer an incompletion until late in Dallas’ third possession, hitting on his first dozen attempts. The sync so obviously missing the past month was back, for two reasons.

First, the receivers locked in.

Cooper dropped a lateral from Cedric Wilson on a trick play that ended the Cowboys’ opening drive, but he caught everything else that came his way.

The same was true for Lamb, who found a remedy for his recent drops. In this game, he held onto everything, even when he suffered some ferocious hits.

He's the Man With the Four Way Hips

Prescott complemented his receivers with his most error-free performance. We saw hints of improvement last week. Prescott was able to escape Giants pressure and hit targets on the move in both directions. He converted several third downs this way, something we had not seen against New Orleans or in the first Washington game. Dak didn’t get much love on the stat sheet or on the scoreboard, because the offense bogged down in the red zone, mainly due to penalties and drops.

Against Washington, that improved accuracy and mobility showed itself early. On Dallas’ third possession, Prescott foiled the defense on a 2nd-and-2 bootleg to his left, where he made an accurate twisting throw across his body while in a full sprint. He eschewed an open Schultz in the short flat and zinged a completion to Lamb further downfield for 14 yards.

This was the Prescott from September and much of October, the man who could play with abandon when the situation called for it.

The game was a perfect storm of offensive improvement. The running game again clicked. The pass receivers were in sync with their quarterback, who again looked healthy. Schultz, who struggled with blocking and production in November, and early December, again found space underneath the receiving trio of Gallup, Cooper and Lamb.

As a consequence, Kellen Moore regained 30 points of football IQ. He didn’t really dial up any novel plays. The packages and the calls were very similar to what he always calls.

But on Sunday, his charges executed, across the board.

They didn’t do anything radical, they just did what they always do, only better.

