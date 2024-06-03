‘A perfect shot’: East Texas bowfisher breaks Texas State koi carp record

LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas fisherman has entered the record books after he broke the Texas State koi carp record back in March.

Mitchell “Country Style” Wright, 39 of Lake Palestine, was bowfishing at Lake Palestine on March 7 when he made the catch of a lifetime.

“I was bow fishing the spring 2024 carp spawn off of a little bitty island and pulled my boat on the island, got my Muzzy VXM bow out, started recording with my bow cam, walked to the other side of the island and saw him laying on the bottom, glowing bright neon yellow in 4 feet of water about 30 feet from me, basically out of range,” Wright said.

Wright said he then set his sights on the bright yellow fish, drew back his bow and prepared to take his historic shot.

“I drew my bow, aimed super low and sent it and got a perfect shot. He fought hard but my adrenaline was pumping and I fought him like my life depended on it and when I got it to the surface and saw it, chills went all through my body. I had landed a probably once in a lifetime trophy fish most people never even see in the lakes let alone land one,” Wright said.

He then figured out that his fish was a state record but said his day of fishing fun wasn’t over there.

“I immediately Google the state record and realized I shattered the Texas state record by over double the size of the record at the time. It was one of the best days of fishing of my life. Then I went noodling and caught some huge catfish with my hands it was the perfect day of fishing ill never forget it,” Wright said.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Wright’s koi carp weighed 9.19 pounds and was 24 inches long. The catch is also a Lake Palestine Water Body Record, one of Wright’s several water body records.

Mitchell ‘Country Style’ Wright and his record Koi Carp. Photo courtesy of Mitchell Wright.

Wright is also the recipient of the Texas Elite Angler Award. To receive that award Wright had to catch trophy class fish from five different species.

“I’m extremely proud of the Texas Elite Angler Award since its the highest award Texas gives for fishing achievements and the state record on the koi carp because its always been a goal of mine to get a state record,” Wright said.

To learn more about his fishing adventures, visit countrystylemitchell on TikTok.

